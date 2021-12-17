Beauty gadgets, gifts and vouchers perfect for Christmas gifting: Hair, skin, dental, facials and more

Looking for indulgent beauty gift ideas? How about these... Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Give the gift of feeling pampered, gorgeous, groomed and relaxed - without needing a visit to a salon! Luxury present inspiration for your mum, sister or best friend...

Christmas is getting closer - but there's still time to shop for presents for your nearest and dearest.

Why not treat someone to a beauty device that they can use all year round - and whenever they fancy, rather than when they can get an appointment at their local salon?

CurrentBody

CurrentBody is a fantastic destination website packed with all the latest cutting edge and luxury beauty electronics you could imagine - and then some.

They stock a range of high-end electronics and gadgets - from futuristic LED masks designed to fight signs of ageing from your forehead, neck and chest to your finger tips, to useful tools you can use every day to improve the elasticity and luminosity of your skin - that will treat your personal beauty concern.

These LED masks can help reduce signs of ageing. Picture: CurrentBody

The hands (and neck) often reveal our true age - or make us look older! Picture: CurrentBody

This facial massager and microdermabrasion pen are affordable beauty staples. Picture: CurrentBody

This gift set is filled with brilliant and cutting edge skincare products. Picture: CurrentBody

Icy Bear

Give the gift of a dazzling smile. Picture: Icy Bear

Founded by Real Housewives of Cheshire star, celebrity dentist Dr Hanna Kinsella, Icy Bear delivers whitening and dental care simultaneously.

The Icy Bear Sonic Whitening Toothbrush has up to 40,000 brush strokes per minute, and when used with the dissolvable whitening strips and diamond toothpaste, can give you a truly radiant smile.

TEMPLESPA

TempleSpa have some gorgeous gift options. Picture: Templespa

Templespa products are a real feast for the senses - from their air light or buttery textures to the gorgeous scents inspired by the company founders' love of the Mediterranean.

Their award-winning Truffle Family range is especially indulgent - and like the rest of their products, cruelty-free and packed with skin boosting botanicals and active ingredients.

IONIQ SKINCARE

The IONIQ's technology makes tanning hands-free. Picture: IONIQ

IONIQ is the world’s first skincare device that reaches and nourishes every area of your body - without you needing to rub anything in!

Made in Switzerland and proudly vegan and cruelty free, you attach different skincare product canisters in to an "intelligent sprayer" which, with the help of a smart phone app to guide you, distributes skincare products over your body, no hand contact required.

Choose between moisturising SPF, self-tan and Body Serum - and never get sticky (or orange) hands again!

Philips Lumea

This cordless IPL handset promises up to six months of smooth, hairless skin after just three uses.

The Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair colours including dark blonde, brown and black hair and is suitable for skin tones from very white to dark brown.

It doesn't just eliminate leg hair growth, the device has 3 total-body attachments shaped to perfectly fit other areas, and can devise programs tailored to your body, face, and precision areas, with some help from a smartphone app.

Foreo

The full Foreo range of silicon covered skin and dental care products. Picture: Foreo

Swedish brand Foreo create cutting edge beauty gadgets that not only look gorgeous in your bathroom, but are scientifically proven to help give you glowing, clear, healthy skin.

The handheld devices vibrate when in use, helping clear the skin of impurities, remove dead skin cells, and promote collagen production.

Another benefit is that they make your skin more porous for products, so you don't need to use as much - meaning bottles of pricey serums and creams can last longer.

Their standout product is the UFO, a device designed to deliver incredible facial treatments using Korean-style masks packed with active ingredients.

Foreo have several Christmas bundle offers for 2021:

UFOTM 2 Set - Set includes:

UFO™ 2 Fuchsia

Manuka Honey x1 box

Green Tea x1 box

Bulgarian Rose x1 box

Coconut Oil x1 box

Acai Berry x1 box

£249 (Total value £343.95)

UFOTM mini 2 Set - Set includes:

UFO™ mini 2 Mint

Make My Day x1 box

Manuka Honey x1 box

Acai Berry x1 box

Coconut Oil x1 box

Call It a Night x1 box

£159 (Total value £235.95)

LUNATM mini 2 + UFOTM mini 2 Set - Set includes:

LUNA™ mini 2 Pearl Pink

UFO™ mini 2 Mint

Acai Berry x1 box

Micro-Foam Cleanser 20ml

£169 (Total value £285.89)

BEARTM Set - Set includes:

BEAR™

SERUM SERUM SERUM 30ml

£279 (Total value £327)

Roccabox

The boxes are beautifully packaged and filled with wonderful products. Picture: Roccabox

Send a box of handpicked beauty goodies from some of the most exciting and respected beauty and wellness brands.

Roccabox is a monthly subscription service that your loved one (or yourself!) will look forward to - and be totally surprised by!

roccabox.co.uk, for £15 as a one-off box subscription, or £13 as a 12-month rolling subscription of £13 a month

Silk'n ToothWave

This toothbrush is perfect for people with very sensitive teeth. Picture: Silk'n

This is the first and only toothbrush that uses radio frequency technology to reduce tartar, plaque, gum bleeding and gum inflammation while also removing stains and whitening teeth.

It has three vibration speeds, at the highest, the electric toothbrush makes up to 48,000 vibrating brush strokes per minute!

SKN Rehab facial

One of the steps is an LED mask. Picture: SKN REHAB

The SKN REHAB Facial uses 5 scientifically-proven technologies to deliver essential vitamins, antioxidants, and growth factors into the skin.

The treatment can help improve the signs of ageing, treat acne and blemishes, revive and resurface the complexion, and give your complexion a beautiful and healthy glow!

It's a perfect pick-me up for skin during the harsh winter months, and with visible results after just on treatment, it'll be a treatment they'll go back to have again and again.