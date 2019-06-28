What makes Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair so special?

The holy grail for a skincare brand is for people to hail one of your products "miraculous" - but does ANR deserve the accolade?

Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair is one of those products that has defied trends, fads and gimmicks to truly stand the test of time.

ANR, as it's known by true afficionados, has a cult following with fans claiming that it has turned their skin around making it look fresh, well rested and younger.

From my point of view, it's a great and very well made serum. It's not a miracle worker, but rather something that will definitely improve the quality of your skin.

It contains hyaluronic acid which will plump your skin with moisture, peptides which are proven to be good for our skin and probiotics (it's not proven whether these are effective used topically).

The product shouldn't irritate and won't block your pores. It is a great, hydrating serum to add as your penultimate step in an evening routine, perhaps after your retinol and before your moisturiser.

The best thing of all is that it has been successfully tested on 1000 women of different ages, skin types and ethnicities which means that you can be confident that it should work for you.

