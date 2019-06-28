What makes Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair so special?

28 June 2019, 09:25

Fans of this product claim it has transformed their skin
Fans of this product claim it has transformed their skin. Picture: Heart

The holy grail for a skincare brand is for people to hail one of your products "miraculous" - but does ANR deserve the accolade?

Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair is one of those products that has defied trends, fads and gimmicks to truly stand the test of time.

ANR, as it's known by true afficionados, has a cult following with fans claiming that it has turned their skin around making it look fresh, well rested and younger.

From my point of view, it's a great and very well made serum. It's not a miracle worker, but rather something that will definitely improve the quality of your skin.

It contains hyaluronic acid which will plump your skin with moisture, peptides which are proven to be good for our skin and probiotics (it's not proven whether these are effective used topically).

Read more: What is azelaic acid and how can it help your skin?

The product shouldn't irritate and won't block your pores. It is a great, hydrating serum to add as your penultimate step in an evening routine, perhaps after your retinol and before your moisturiser.

The best thing of all is that it has been successfully tested on 1000 women of different ages, skin types and ethnicities which means that you can be confident that it should work for you.

Buy from Look Fantastic from £53.50

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

For loads of great beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart topping beauty podcast here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Nicola Bonn reveals how you can get yourself in a better headspace (stock image)

Five ways to improve your mental wellbeing from aromatherapy to dry brushing
Love Island fans are desperate to know where Anna Vakili's sunglasses are from

Here's where's Anna's sunglasses are from on Love Island

TV & Movies

Vitamin C is one skincare ingredient everyone can benefit from

Five incredible vitamin C products to suit every budget

One bride wanted a child-free wedding... but her husband's cousin had other ideas (stock image)

Bride's fury after 'child-free wedding' is gatecrashed by husband's cousin's toddlers
Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest

The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'

News

Trending on Heart

The journalist was praised for being a "genuine friend" to the Heart FM presenter following her bitter fallout with Phillip Schofield.

Piers Morgan DEFENDS Amanda Holden as Phillip Schofield row rages on

Celebrities

Love Island saw a double dumping last night

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 22, recap

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths

TV & Movies

Danny chose Arabella over Yewande Biala

Who’s coupled up with who on Love Island? Latest pairs in season five

TV & Movies

The stunning model is 28 years old

How tall is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies