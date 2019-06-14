Festival beauty must haves: Multi-use make-up, face masks and SPF

Kate Moss set the standard for festival chic. Picture: Getty / PR

By Nicola Bonn

These multi-functioning beauty products will make you look and feel incredible as quickly and simply as possible. As chosen by Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn.

Do you remember when Kate Moss got photographed at festivals wearing cute little dresses and boots looking all bohemian and amazing?

It was at that moment that "festival chic" became a thing.

Never mind that Kate was probably sleeping in a 5 * super van with a glam squad at her beck and call, to nail that now-iconic effortless look, looking great at festivals suddenly became a national obsession.

Kate Moss with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty at Glastonbury Festival in 2005. Picture: Getty

If you're going to one this year - whether it's a one-dayer or something that's less of a sprint and more of a marathon - and want to feel great then here are some products that are simple to use, easy to transport and very festival friendly.

SPF

A great sunscreen for all skin types. Picture: press/brand

If you're going to a festival you need great sun protection. It may be cloudy but you're going to be outside loads and you need protection.

For your face I recommend Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen. Dr Sam is the Queen of sun protection and this product has it all....skin benefitting ingredients, great all round protection and a formula that means that it feels more like a serum/primer and makeup glides on over it. It's also perfect for blemish prone skin and won't block your pores.

Buy it here for £29

As far as your body goes as long as you use a cream and not a spray (it's almost impossible to get even coverage form a spray unless you rub it in meticulously), then you're all good. I'm a fan of the Anthelios range from La Roche-Posay.

Buy it here for £14

Face mask

Milk Make up's Cannabis facemask. Picture: press/brand

Milk Makeup Cannabis Hydrating Face Mask:

If you suffer from dry skin but also worry about blemishes and fancy a really quick (and super portable) face mask then get your hands on this brilliant one from Milk.

It comes in stick form (like a small roll on deodorant) and once you've applied it you leave for five minutes and wash off.

The result is soothed, calmed and beautifully moisturised skin. It also contains Kaolin clay which is detoxifying. I'm a huge fan.

An added benefit is that it turns your face green (not for life...just the five mins). This could be good for an original and surprising festival look ;0)

Buy it here for £21

Lip and cheek tint

Trinny London has fab colour options and really transportable. Picture: press/brand

Trinny London Lip2Cheek

The perfect festival makeup friend. Lip2Cheek comes in as little pot and as it's name suggests, you can use it on your lips and cheeks for a gorgeous glow. (I'd probably use some of the shades as an eyeshadow too. ) This is such a portable, multi-functioning product. My personal favourite shade is PIA but you can do a colour match on the website here

Dry shampoo

Every festival goer needs a great dry shampoo. Picture: press/brand

Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo and Colour Protect:

The reason I love this dry shampoo is that it is totally invisible on the hair and also smells great.

If you colour your hair it will also protect against fade. It's a great product and it's a total steal at £3.99.

Buy it here

Co-Lab Dry Shampoo (Fresh Fragrance)

This is one of my all time favourite dry shampoos. Like the Batiste one above this one leaves no white marks, but what gets me every time is the smell. It's just like Tom Ford's Portofino which is a fragrance that is reminiscent of the very best sorts of holidays.

Not only will this gorgeous product give life to your hair, but the scent should lift your mood too and may well mean that you don't need to bring a perfume along.

Buy it here

