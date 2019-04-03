Five under the radar beauty brands that you need to try

The lesser known beauty brands you need to try. Picture: press/brand release

There are more and more incredible independent brands appearing in the beauty industry. Heart's Beauty Expert shares a few of her favourites

As I write this I imagine that there are thousands of people around the UK who are planning to launch a beauty brand. Some of them will be mixing beautiful smelling oils in their kitchen, others learning to make candles.

There will be the perfumers learning their trade, the makeup artists working to create the perfect makeup brand and the mums who have mixed an amazing balm for their babies and who would love to bring it to market.

Every single one of these people makes me excited because they are the ones who bring flair and creativity to the beauty industry.

They are the people who put their heart and soul into creating something so special that it might just be a worldwide hit and most of the huge brands that we love were started in this way.

In this article I want to introduce you to some of my favourite products from some of the very best independent brands. If you fancy a break from your normal routine, give a few of these a go. I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

Iconic London Illuminator. Picture: press/brand release

Iconic London

Makeup artist Jade Elliot launched Iconic London from her bedroom in 2015. In that time it has literally exploded. They have a host of celebrity fans including Kim K and with 1 million followers on Instagram, they are a great example of what social media can do for a brand.

The proof is of course also in the pudding and if you're going to try one product make it the Original Iconic Illuminator (Nicole Sherzinger's a fan)

Buy it here for £30

Beauty Kitchen. Picture: press/brand release

Beauty Kitchen

Founded by scientist Jo Chidley, Beauty Kitchen is as natural and cruelty free as you can get. Jo is obsessed with sustainability, the environment and animals and if you like your beauty to have a conscience, then this is most definitely the brand for you.

The products are affordable yet incredibly innovative and lovely to use.

My personal favourite from the range is the Abysissian Oil Night Halo Potent Sleep Mask. It's a thick unctuous balm that you massage into the skin and leave on overnight. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated, glowy and deeply moisturised without making it oily.

Buy it here for £19.99

They are also well known for their seahorse plankton range which contains microalgae that is scientifically proven to to increase collagen levels which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Buy their gorgeous Seahorse Plankton High Definition Facial Oil here for £27.50

Handmade Soap Company. Picture: press/brand agency

The Handmade Soap Company

I am obsessed with the hand washes from this amazing Irish company (another one with a huge social and environmental conscience...all of their electricity and heat is provided by a river turbine ).

They're all made with essential oils and I love the fragrances and the fact that they don't dry my hands out at all. (This is a major bonus when you have young children and are constantly washing your hands).

At the moment I'm using the Lemongrass and Cedarwood hand wash which puts a proper zing in my step and makes the entire bathroom smell good every time I use it.

You can buy it for £12.95 here

Tri.Balm. Picture: press/brand release

Tri.Balm by Frances Prescott

Makeup Artist Frances Prescott has one hero product in her range and this is it. This multi-tasking beauty hero comes in what looks like a deodorant stick and can be used as a cleanser, exfoliator and moisturiser. I like to rub it directly on my skin and leave it for 10 minutes as a mask and then rub it off with a hot cloth so that it acts as a cleanser.

This is perfect if you're going to a festival or on holiday as it won't leak and you won't have to pack so many products.

Buy it here for £46

Wild and Precious. Picture: press/brand release

Wild and Precious Skincare

Launched by husband and wife team Jonathan and Rose in Ireland. India Knight raved about them in her Sunday Times Magazine Column and having tried the entire range myself I can see why.

Everything is natural, made from top ingredients and suitable for use by the whole family.

The shower gel/shampoo and conditioner smell sublime, the rose water toner is excellent and I love the simplicity of the moisturiser which can be used for the face and body.

They're also really affordable and like the other brands I've mentioned so far, ensure that sustainability and the environment are at the heart of everything they do.

Find Wild and Precious here

