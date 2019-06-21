You can now grab a fiver if you hand in your old makeup at John Lewis

The department store has introduced a new scheme. Picture: Getty

Don't throw away those empties from your makeup drawers, take them to John Lewis and grab some money off

John Lewis and Partners has just launched the brand new BeautyCycle scheme which will get you a fiver back on any beauty purchases if you just have a rummage through your drawers.

If you have any empty makeup products laying about the house, take them down to the department store, stat.

The high street giant just launched the eco-friendly scheme. Picture: Getty

From empty shampoo bottles, lotion bottles and powder compacts to eyeshadow, lipstick and mascara tubes, you only need one item to qualify for the £5, and there's no limit of how many products you can bring in.

It's a part of a trial that launched earlier this week in 36 different John Lewis stores that have a beauty section.

The only catch (and it's not really a catch), is that you need to be a John Lewis member.

All kinds of beauty empties will qualify you for the £5 off. Picture: Getty

However, if the trial is successful it could be extended to all stores and all shoppers, so no need to even become a member.

John Lewis senior sustainability manager Martyn White said: “Our customers are becoming more mindful about what they buy and what happens to products once they’ve reached the end of their first life.

“Beauty products are notoriously hard to recycle which can make it hard for customers to know what to do with them, which often means they end up being thrown in the bin.

“One of our key aims is to make ‘being sustainable’ as easy as possible for customers, so it doesn’t have to be a difficult choice.

“The BeautyCycle trial will help us to do just that, enabling customers to shop and enjoy beauty products in a more sustainable way, ensuring the materials are re-used in the best way possible.”