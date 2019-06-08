How does eyelash lifting work, what is LVL and how long does the treatment last?

8 June 2019, 16:05

LVL eyelash lift
LVL eyelash lift. Picture: https://nouveaulashes.com/treatment/lvl-lash-lift/

By Beci Wood

Fancy show-stopping lashes without the fuss of extensions? Well eyelash lifting could be the answer.

Loved by celebrities and bloggers, it's the treatment taking the beauty industry by storm.

Say goodbye to your eyelash curlers and falsies for good!

What is LVL?

It is the revolutionary lash phenomenon that reveals your natural lashes in all their glory. The treatment simply enhances what nature gave you by lifting, volumising and tinting your lashes. No maintenance is needed.

How long does the treatment last?

You'll be in and out of the salon in 45 minutes and your lashes will last about 6-8 weeks. You may want to top up with mascara after a week.

Amazing!

