How to correctly apply SPF to prevent wrinkles and protect skin: How to use sun protection in your beauty routine

By Nicola Bonn

If you're obsessed with fighting wrinkles then the best thing you can do is use an SPF - but it's not enough just to use it, you have to use it the right way.

Ask any dermatologist or skincare expert what products you should be using and I'll bet the first thing they say is an SPF.

According to renowned dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting, a good SPF not only protects your skin from UV rays but new research shows that it gives your skin the time and space to repair itself.

This means that an SPF can also help get rid of past damage and that by the way includes fine lines and wrinkles.

But and this is a big but, SPF is pointless if you don't apply enough. Not only that, but to really get the best protection you need to reapply throughout the day.

This obviously isn't the most practical thing if you're wearing makeup, but there are a few products that make the whole process a little bit easier.

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Spray:

This makeup setting spray from the brilliant Kate Somerville is genius. It contains SPF 50 and the fact that it improves the appearance and longevity of your makeup means that you won't be able to resist reapplying it throughout the day.

Susan Posnick Brush on Block SPF 30

A brush on block makes re-applying your sun-screen during the day a doddle. This one from Susan Posnick has UVA and B protection. It gives a slightly matt but basically invisible finish and is incredibly handy for taking out and about.

Dr Sam is one of my favourite skincare experts and I'm a huge fan of her products. Her new Daily Sunscreen feels more like a serum than an SPF and sits beautifully under makeup. It contains ingredients that will benefit your skin including Niacinamide which is brightening and boosting. Dr Sam has suffered from acne in the past and all her products are formulated so that they won't clog the pores.

Sam herself would admit that she's quite a bossy boots when it comes to telling her clients how to use an SPF and on the packaging you'll find advice as to how much of the product you should be applying to make sure that it does its job. Brilliant stuff!

IT Cosmetics CC Cream

You could of course incorporate your SPF into your makeup. IT Cosmetics CC Cream comes with SPF 50 UVA/B protection. I'd use a foundation brush to reapply during the day.

Lancôme Miracle Cushion Fluid Foundation Compact

If you did want to use your makeup as your SPF protection then you could also opt for a cushion compact which will make reapplication so easy. This one from Lancome will make you look fresh and glowy and will also protect your skin form UVA and B. Just remember to reapply!

