Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

27 September 2019, 16:21

Huda Beauty's Faux Filter foundation is transforming people's makeup routines
Huda Beauty's Faux Filter foundation is transforming people's makeup routines. Picture: Instagram/Marya Ali
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation is being raved about in the beauty world as it covers acne and scarring with one application.

For those people suffering from acne, or scarring left from healed acne, it can be hard to know what products to turn to for the right about of coverage.

At the moment, it’s Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation that has got everyone talking.

The foundation, which retails at a reasonable £32, is being hailed a ‘miracle’ by make-up artists and beauty lovers across the world.

The foundation provides unrivalled coverage for acne sufferers
The foundation provides unrivalled coverage for acne sufferers. Picture: Instagram/Marya Ali

The coverage on the foundation is said to be like no other, hiding acne and scarring with only once layer of application.

One makeup artist who has shown how magical this foundation really is is Marya Ali from Bristol.

View this post on Instagram

As if I didn’t love the @hudabeauty #fauxfilterfoundation enough when I had oily acne prone skin, I’m 2 months into accutane and the dryness is REAL but this foundation still makes my skin look sooo good, how?!🙌🏼 I also have the @katemciverskin secret weapon serum as a base I loooove it!! And I have my hair back yasss🤪💗 I haven’t worn a full face of makeup all week, I won’t lie accutane has made me really tired recently and the dryness around my mouth and in my nose is a pain in the butt. Thankfully I no longer feel the need to cover up and wear makeup all the time, I leave my house makeup free 90% of the time. Learn to love yourself and care less about people’s opinions I promise you’ll be much happier 💗 @hudabeautyshop #skinpositivity #acnepositivity #acne #cysticacne #accutane #loveyourself #beforeandafter #powerofmakeup

A post shared by Abbie 🌈💘 (@abbiebull_) on

Using the foundation on a model with acne scarring, Marya gave her a stunning makeover, and the transformation is incredible.

Another woman, beauty blogger Abbie Bull, also shared the results of using the high-coverage foundation.

The foundation retails at £32
The foundation retails at £32. Picture: Huda Beauty

Posting a before and after image on her social media, Abbie covered up her acne with the Faux Filter Foundation.

Writing on Instagram, Abbie said: “Huda’s faux filter foundation is INSANE.

"A lot of people ask if it breaks me out even more and it doesn’t, I also love the smell of it.”

