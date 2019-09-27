Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

Huda Beauty's Faux Filter foundation is transforming people's makeup routines. Picture: Instagram/Marya Ali

By Alice Dear

Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation is being raved about in the beauty world as it covers acne and scarring with one application.

For those people suffering from acne, or scarring left from healed acne, it can be hard to know what products to turn to for the right about of coverage.

At the moment, it’s Huda Beauty’s Faux Filter Foundation that has got everyone talking.

The foundation, which retails at a reasonable £32, is being hailed a ‘miracle’ by make-up artists and beauty lovers across the world.

The foundation provides unrivalled coverage for acne sufferers. Picture: Instagram/Marya Ali

The coverage on the foundation is said to be like no other, hiding acne and scarring with only once layer of application.

One makeup artist who has shown how magical this foundation really is is Marya Ali from Bristol.

Using the foundation on a model with acne scarring, Marya gave her a stunning makeover, and the transformation is incredible.

Another woman, beauty blogger Abbie Bull, also shared the results of using the high-coverage foundation.

The foundation retails at £32. Picture: Huda Beauty

Posting a before and after image on her social media, Abbie covered up her acne with the Faux Filter Foundation.

Writing on Instagram, Abbie said: “Huda’s faux filter foundation is INSANE.

"A lot of people ask if it breaks me out even more and it doesn’t, I also love the smell of it.”