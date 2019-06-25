June's beauty must haves: Omega oil, magnesium flakes and sheet masks

Nicola Bonn shares her June beauty picks. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

A brilliant dry shampoo, a glowy foundation and the best body oil - here's Nicola Bonn's beauty picks for this month.

When you are a beauty editor you get sent a lot of stuff to try.

To be honest, some of it leaves you a bit cold, particularly the really expensive stuff that doesn't really do much, and then there are the outstanding products... the ones that you want to tell everyone about!

These are some of the outstanding products that I've tried this month...

Botanico Vida Omega Oil

A brilliant body oil that's suitable for everyone. Picture: press/brand

This super hydrating oil is exceptional. I applied it to my very dry hands before bed and when I woke up they were baby soft.

The hero ingredient in this oil is Sacha Inchi, the Earth's richest plant source of Omega 3-6-9. (It is sustainably sourced the company contribute to the reforestation of the Amazon.)

Some people claim that the product has helped to deal with their eczema and psoriasis, others use it on their pregnant bellies but what I love is that it is such a great multi-tacker.

Use it as a body oil, for baby massage, on your cuticles, for areas of sensitivity. Use it for just about everything!

Buy it here for £11.50

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Glow Longwear Foundation

One of the best foundations out there. Picture: press/brand

Introduced to me by the lovely Ruth Crilly when I interviewed her on the Outspoken Beauty Podcast, this has quickly become one of my favourite foundations of all time.

It gives good coverage, blends beautifully, lasts all day and gives the most gorgeous glow.

You can buy it on Amazon for £11.99

Better You Magnesium Flakes

These magnesium flakes will relax you and your muscles. Picture: press/brand

Empty a sachet of these in your bath and prepare for an incredible night's sleep. My husband was suffering from a bad shoulder and I had a bad hip ( we think this may all have been down to carrying the kids). Anyway, after using these flakes our aches and pains had all but gone and we had the best night's sleep that we'd had in ages. Absolutely brilliant product!

Buy one sachet here for £3.49

Alternatively, follow Ruth Crilly's advice and buy a job lot of Epsom Salts on Amazon

ZO Skin Health Skin Brightening Sheet Mask

A brightening sheet mask from Dr Obagi. Picture: press/brand

I was really lucky to have a facial with the incredibly talented and intelligent Jasmina Vico last week. (She's the one who gives Killing Eve's Jodie Comer her enviable glow) After the treatment she gifted me a sheet mask and I absolutely love the effect it had on my skin. After 15 mins of relaxing under the .....my skin was positively radiant.

Check out the ZO range here

Batiste Dry Shampoo and Colour Protect

Great even on non-coloured hair. Picture: press/brand

I don't have coloured hair but absolutely adore this dry shampoo. I use it each day to give my hair oomph and texture. I love the fact that it leaves no white residue and has a pleasant scent. If you do have coloured hair, it claims to prevent your colour fading by up to 37%.

Find out more here

