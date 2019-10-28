Everything you need to know about maintaining hair extensions, from sulphate-free shampoos to silk wraps

By Mared Parry

Hair extensions are an expensive and luxurious investment so it's important you take proper care of them.

If you've treated yourself to some hair extensions, be they tapes, keratin bonds or any of the other kinds available, it's pretty much a guarantee that you'll have invested a fair amount of your money into them.

Different kinds of extensions have varying lifetimes but it's important to follow the steps put in place to ensure you get the full amount of wear out of them and to keep them looking tip top.

WASHING YOUR HAIR

One of the most important things to remember is to wash your hair with the correct products, as some ingredients can damage your extensions or cause the bonds to slip.

Great Lengths, one of the UK's biggest hair extension brand recommend washing your hair "very thoroughly, preferably twice a week.

"When doing so, be sure to be as gentle on the bonds as possible! We therefore recommend never washing your hair with your head down but instead keep your head up."

They have a great range of products, all created specifically for people with extensions, but there's a lot of different brands out there for different tastes and budgets.

Maria Nila is a great brand, originated in Stockholm and has a great range of shampoo and conditioners, as well as a huge range of other hair products.

They're cruelty-free, climate-friendly and help maintain colour as well as being sulphate-free.

This is cruical when picking out products for any do's that have extensions, as products that include sulphates can damage the hair extensions and essentially make them loosen and fall out - and nobody wants that.

Also, sulphate-free products are just better for your hair overall, so you can still use the products if you decide to get the extensions out.

BRUSHING YOUR HAIR

It's imperative to be really gentle when it comes to brushing your hair, as tugging at the roots or being too rough can cause damage, not only to your extensions but your own hair.

You should brush your hair regularly, to prevent tangling or any damage and should also invest in a brush made especially for hair extensions, which are usually softer.

Boar hair brushes are great for any extensions, and Bellami, which is the world's biggest hair extension company have a great range of detangles and hair brushes, all for under £10.

Great Lengths state: "we recommend arranging your hair daily. To do so, place your fingers between the fusion and the scalp and run through your hair from roots down.

"Never brush your hair completely wet, only whilst damp or semi-dry! Wavy hair should only be brushed after washing, since the curls may become frizzy from frequent brushing.

"Use a hair pick or your fingers for your morning hair routine. Slightly dampen the genuine hair strands and scrunch up curls.

"Straight hair should be combed thoroughly morning and night. When doing so, hold on to the genuine hair strands at the root and brush carefully, without tugging, from the tips to the root."

SLEEPING WITH EXTENSIONS

Every great extension provider and hairdresser will recommend that you braid your hair before sleeping to ensure there's no matting or damage to the hair.

This is also great for getting beachy waves in the morning, if you're feeling a bit lazy with saying in the morning.

However, for extra protection of your hair, we recommend a silk hair wrap or bonnet to make sure there's absolutely zero damage.

For some, braiding alone won't prevent tangling at the back of the head where the braids part, so taking one quick step to protect your hair is 100 per cent worth it.

You can grab a range of different sizes and styles from places such as Amazon, with packs of two for less than £10.

We get it, they're not the most sexy, but you should embrace the sexy bonnets and think about the world of good it's doing for the longevity of your hair.