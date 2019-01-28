Milk Makeup, Dr Sam Bunting and NEOM: A round up of the week's best beauty buys

This week's best beauty buys. Picture: press/brand agency

Each week Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn reviews the most exciting and recent beauty releases. This week it's all about Milk Makeup, Dr Sam Bunting and ultimate relaxation from NEOM.

The beauty industry has never been busier or more exciting. There are so many wonderful brands coming up with innovative, sustainable and excellent products. With so much on offer it can sometimes be a bit hard to know where to start, so each week I'm going to point you in the direction of some of the things that I rate and love.

Milk Makeup is finally here. Picture: press/brand agency

MILK MAKEUP

Milk Makeup has been HUGE in the USA for a while and has finally come to the UK where it has just launched on Cult Beauty. This cruelty/ paraben free and 100% vegan brand was created in New York in a studio called Milk which explains the name.

What I love about Milk is that the products are fun, colourful and great quality. I also love the spirit of the brand. Their hashtag is LiveYourLook and they are all about women (and men) putting a middle finger up at the rules and wearing whatever makeup makes them happy.

Hero products from the range include the Blur Liquid Matte Foundation which is oil and silicone free and even though it feels really light on the skin manages to blur out everything you could want blurring out leaving your skin looking natural yet flawless.

Milk Makeup Blur Liquid. Picture: press/brand agency

Another great product from the range is the Highlighter which not only gives you a lovely glow but hydrates at the same time with the addition of coconut oil, mango butter and avocado oil.

I also recommend their award-winning KUSH High Volume Mascara. Like the highlighter, it contains beneficial ingredients including hemp-derived cannabis oil (ingredient of the moment!) which will condition your lashes. The mascara also has little fibres that cling to your lashes. Great stuff!

Dr Sam Bunting Flawless Cleanser and Moisturiser. Picture: press/brand agency

DR SAM'S

She's been hailed as London's top dermatologist and has helped countless people have amazing skin. Having interviewed her recently, I can happily concur that there is nothing that Dr Sam Bunting doesn't know about skin and skincare ingredients.

Recently Sam put all of her know-how into action and launched her Flawless Cleanser and Moisturiser. I've been testing both products and they are excellent. Both are simple, affordable and really really good for your skin. The cleanser is a non-foaming gel that you can use with a hot cloth or in the shower. It takes off your face makeup whilst leaving your skin soft, healthy and happy. The moisturiser is brilliantly hydrating whilst being suitable for oily skin.

The beauty industry is really excited about these products because they have been formulated with passion and loads of knowledge. Try them. They might just revolutionise your skincare routine.

Dr Sam Bunting Instagram. Picture: press/brand agency

NEOM Wellbeing Pod

The Neom Wellbeing Pod has proven so popular that there's been a waiting list for it. At £90 this isn't a cheap option but if relaxation and good sleep are high on your list of priorities then this may just help.

In essence the pod is a high-tech scent diffuser. As well as making your environment smell beautiful it humidifies the air and does a relaxing LED light display. If you follow me on Instagram you'll know that I'm a huge fan of NEOM scents (Tranquility is my favourite) and the essential oil blends that you use with this diffuser are high quality and utterly addictive.

Neom Wellbeing Pod. Picture: Press/brand agency

You can follow Nicola on Instagram and download her chart-topping beauty podcast here