Microneedling: The gory procedure that banishes fine lines and plumps skin

Microneedling has been heralded as the solution to all sorts of ageing-related woes. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

It might seem counterintuitive, but can being stabbed in the face with a needle REALLY make you look younger?

Microneedling has been heralded a the solution to a variety of skin complaints, from acne scarring to fine lines and sagging jowls.

But can repeatedly stabbing yourself in the face with needles really be the secret to plumper, younger looking skin?

Microneedling first became popular in 1995 when it was used by a US doctor to give ageing skin a boost.

The science behind it is that by putting the skin through trauma, your body’s natural response is to produce collagen - which makes the face look younger and plumper by forcing it to release the skin boosting substance that depletes naturally with age.

A variation, the Vampire Facial, first rose to provenance after Kim Kardashian posted a selfie showing her smizing at the camera with blood all over her face.

The difference between Vampire Facials and straight microneedling is that ahead of the treatment, the patient’s face is covered in a thin layer of numbing agent, before a doctor draws a small amount of the patients’ own blood and extracts platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Kim Kardashian made the 'Vampire Facial' popular. Picture: Instagram

This is an element of the blood that contains active proteins for tissue healing and growth stimulation.

After microneeding, the PRP is then smeared over the skin, sinking back in to the pores and giving the skin a further boost.

Corrie beauty Cath Tyldesley is a fan of Vampire Facials, an extreme form of microneedling. Picture: Getty

Like so many things endorsed or shown off by the round-bummed mum-of-three, these Vampire Facials are becoming the norm - and you don’t need an A-List bank balance to have one.

Scores of everyday women have undergone the prickly procedure at Regents Park Aesthetics in London, and it's a favourite with soap and reality stars, too.

Former Coronation Street favourite Catherine Tyldesley recently revealed that the secret of her glowing skin are these PRP-based treatments, although if you have ‘bad veins’ or are just a bit too squeamish about your blood, there are man-made alternatives to PRP that are equally effective.

Catherine, who is treated by the team at ONE Aesthetic Studio in Cheshire, said: “The treatment uses the goodness in your own blood and the results are fantastic. "I've had it done two or three times and when I've had it done my skin has felt amazing.

This picture shows before and after results from a microneedling procedure at Regents Park Aesthetics. Picture: Lucy Dartford PR

"They're great for if you're feeling a bit tired and your skin is looking a bit dull. And it doesn't hurt at all.

“I’m so much more confident about my skin.’’

There is an element of downtime after the procedure, with people comping their reddened and scabbed skin to having a case of sunburn.

For most people, they are back to 'normal' in less than five days, with results from the treatment becoming visible in approximately four weeks.