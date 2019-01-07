Love Island’s Alexandra Cane leaves fans horrified as she reveals results of £2,775 CO2 laser facial

Love Island's Alexandra Cane revealed the initial results of the laser facial. Picture: Instagram @alexandralouise__

By Alice Dear

Love Island 2018 star Alexandra Cane has revealed to fans the initial results of a CO2 laser facial after undergoing the treatment to help combat scarring on her face.

Alexandra Cane rose to fame in the summer of 2018 when she appeared on the ITV2 dating show Love Island alongside Dr Alex George, Dani Dyer and Megan Barton-Hanson.

The make-up artist, 27, has gained a huge following on her social media since leaving the show.

Alex recently left her 1.2 million Instagram followers horrified after she revealed the results of her CO2 laser facial.

Read more: Love Island 2019 applications are open! How you can apply

Love Island's Alexandra Cane revealed her eyes were the most painful . Picture: Instagram @alexandralouise__

Posting on her Instagram story earlier this week, Alex showed off a portion of her face, revealing scabbing and bloody skin.

After receiving enquires from fans of what had happened, Alex explained she had had a CO2 laser facial.

She reassured fans: “Guys don’t panic! I have had a CO2 laser facial, please don’t worry.

“This is how my skin is meant to look at the moment, all is fine.”

Read more: Inside Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's new London pad

Love Island's Alexandra Cane had the treatment done to help with scarring . Picture: Instagram @alexandralouise__

Alexandra explained following the £2,775 facial her eyes were the most painful.

She explained: “The most sore part is my eyes, but the rest of my skin feels pretty good.”

Taking part in a Q&A on Instagram, Alex admitted she cried following the treatment as she didn’t realise how swollen her face would be.

She revealed she had the treatment done to help with scarring on her face from a skin condition called impetigo.