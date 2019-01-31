The best cellulite removal creams to reduce lumps, bumps and orange peel skin

If you don't like your cellulite then these products should help! Picture: Getty

By Nicola Bonn

Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn talks about some of the best cellulite creams on the market to help reduce the appearance of lumps and bumps

I don't know a woman who doesn't have at least a bit of cellulite and I'll tell you something for nothing, it has absolutely nothing to do with being overweight.

It's just plain old biology where tiny connective tissue filaments in our body which have fat between them pull down and cause dimples.

Some people (me included) really couldn't care less about cellulite seeing it as a fact of life BUT if it annoys you then read on because these lotions, potions and tips should go some way to helping to reduce the appearance of yours.

I don't want to make empty promises and say these products will totally get rid of your cellulite but they will certainly help.

Mio Skincare dry body brush. Picture: press/brand agency

Before you spend on a cream, do give dry body-brushing a go.

It does amazing things to the skin, your general health and well-being and many people claim that daily body brushing has helped to reduce the appearance of their cellulite although I must caveat that this isn't a proven benefit.

The Mio Skincare dry body brush is £14.50 from Look Fantastic and is a good entry level brush to get started with.

Dry brush upwards in the direction of your heart and in a gently clockwise motion on your tummy and underarms. I like to do it first thing before I get in the shower. It really does wake you up and gives your skin a boost.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Picture: press/brand agency

On the cellulite front, the Bum Bum Cream (Pronounced Boom Boom in Brazil) is brimming with Guarana which is one of the most potent forms of caffeine in the world.

With caffeine being an ingredient that is proven to diminish the appearance of cellulite, there's every chance that this gorgeous potion, which isn't cheap at £44 for a 750ml pot, might just be the one for you.

This is a real marmite product mainly because the fragrance is so strong that when you apply it you definitely won't need to wear perfume.

Personally I love the scent. It is the long hot Summers of your 20's in a pot (but a bit classier) and something about this stuff makes me smile.

Clarins Body Fit. Picture: press/brand agency

A lot of research has gone into Clarins Body Fit, £40 from Boots, and if the hype is to be believed, it really does work to help break down cellulite.

Amongst its impressive list of ingredients is Quince Leaf which the scientists at Clarins have researched extensively and all their findings show that it really is a wonder ingredient when it comes to the fight against cellulite.

Nivea Good-Bye Cellulite Gel-Cream. Picture: press/brand agency

One of the more budget options, Nivea Good-bye Cellulite should make a difference to the appearance of your cellulite as well as firming up your skin nicely.

And at less than a tenner, it might become your new favourite purse-friendly must-have.

