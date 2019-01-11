Perms, lilac hair, half top knots and the midi: Hair predictions for 2019

Julia Roberts is bang on 2019 style. Picture: Getty Images

Celebrity stylist to the stars Luke Hersheson joins Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn to predict the hair trends we'll be rocking in 2019

2018 was the year of pink and grey hair, beachy waves and cool bobs. Some of us wore messy buns, other went for a slicked back approach but the overriding feel was one of being laid-back and care-free. I loved it!

According to stylist to the stars Luke Hersheson (Vic Beckham loves him so much that she wrote the foreword in his book Great Days and How to Have Them), there are going to be a few changes in 2019..some subtle and some quite dramatic!

perms are back but not as we knew them in the 80's. Picture: Pixabay

PERMS:

We're not talking 80's style perms but something a bit more akin to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. More and more of us will be going for beautiful, natural looking perms as curly hair becomes more and more popular.

Kate Moss has got a great midi going on. Picture: Getty

MIDI-LENGTH:

If 2018 was all about the long-bob, 2019 will be the year of the midi with our hair just below the shoulders. (Think 90's supermodels). We'll be wearing it chunky and choppy rather than boho and wispy.

half top knot anyone? Picture: Getty

THE HALF TOP KNOT:

Top Knots were big news in 2018. Luke reckons that the half top knot will be a thing this year.

2018 On Hair Show & Exhibition. Picture: Getty

COLOUR:

2018 was quite the year for colour. We did dip-dyes, grey was huge and loads of us loved pink. We'll be going slightly more natural in 2019 according to Luke. Some other hair stylists are also predicting that grey will be replaced by lilac.

Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn chatting to Luke Hersheson. Picture: Nicola Bonn

NICOLA'S PREDICTION:

I think that we're in an era of "anything goes" when it comes to beauty and this definitely applies to our hair. Make 2019 the year that you do the thing that you've always wanted to but haven't quite had the guts to do. It's amazing how good a change of colour or style can make you feel.

