By Nicola Bonn

If you suffer from oily/blemish prone skin and acne that isn't being treated medically, then these products may be just the thing. (It's always worth seeing our GP/ a dermatologist if your acne feels out of control)

It can be very hard to know which products to use on oily and blemish prone skin.

Overly greasy feeling products can be an instant turn off and yet you want to make sure that you're not stripping your skin of vital moisture which if lost will only exacerbate the situation.

It's also important to go for non-comedogenic products (non-pore blocking) and I would recommend steering clear of fragrance.

There are certain ingredients that can really help people who suffer from acne and blemishes and these include niacinamde (Vitamin B3) which can reduce redness, inflammation, the appearance of pore size and regulate sebum. Other great ingredients include Salicylic and Azelaic acid.

Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting also recommends using a mild cleanser and moisturiser. It's a little known fact that acne prone skin actually needs moisture.

Here are some good products if you're an acne/oily skin sufferer.

Cleansers

These cleansers are all suitable for acne-prone skin. Picture: Heart

Dr Sam is a big fan of gentle, simple cleansers and moisturisers that won't block the pores or irritate the skin.

She recommends Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (£8.99) as well as Avene Cleanance Gel (£11) for a daily cleanse.

I'm also a big fan of her own Flawless Cleanser (£16) which has been great for my own combination skin.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a true hero ingredient. Picture: Heart

Niacinamide can work well as part of your routine if you're wanting to fight blemishes and acne.

I like the Paula's Choice Niacinamide Booster (£32) a few drops of which I apply straight after cleansing. I also like The Ordinary Niacinamide with Zinc (£5.50).

Salicylic Acid

Use this acid exfoliant if you suffer from blemishes and blocked pores. Picture: Heart

Salicylic Acid can really help sufferers of blocked pores and is a great chemical exfoliator if acne and blemishes are an issue for you.

I have used the Paula's Choice liquid version for years and absolutely love it.

Not only does it clear my pores but it leaves my skin fresh and glowing. Available here for £26.

Azaleic Acid

A little known hero ingredient. Picture: Heart

This is another Dr Sam favourite. She is a huge fan of Azaleic acid and believes that it has a whole host of skincare benefits including reducing inflammation, treating rosacea and also reducing acne.

Apply it after cleansing and before your moisturiser. If you want to give it a go why not start with this affordable version from The Ordinary.

Adult Acne

This new serum from Dermalogica is perfect for blemish prone skin. Picture: Heart

If you're an acne sufferer but also want to help protect your skin from the effects of ageing, then Dermalogica may have the answer.

Their AGE bright clearing serum has a whole host of beneficial ingredients to help control acne whilst also helping the skin to combat the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of ageing. Available here for £58

