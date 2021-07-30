Skin care tips: Easy ways to keep your skin hydrated this summer

How to keep your skin hydrated this summer. Picture: Getty Images

Here's some easy tips to keep your skin hydrated through the summer months.

Summer is finally here, which means we are all spending more time outside in the sun (or rain).

But warm weather brings more beauty regime challenges, like how to keep your skin hydrated through the hotter months.

According to Pulse Light Clinic’s in-house doctor, Dr Dianni, hydration is the single most important factor in healthy skin.

Dryness, scaly skin, peeling and tight-feeling skin can be indicators for lack of hydration.

Here's how to keep your skin hydrated this year. Picture: Alamy

So, we have spoken to some experts about the best ways to keep your skin feeling soft and hydrated this summer.

How to help skin stay hydrated this summer:

Use SPF sun protection daily

It might be an obvious one, but most of us occasionally forget to put our sunscreen on.

According to experts, we should be wearing it every single day, even in the winter, to protect ourselves from skin damage and cancers.

But it becomes particularly important when the sun is out in the summer, with the NHS website stating that ‘most people do not apply enough sunscreen.’

As a guide, adults should aim to apply around two teaspoons of sunscreen if they are just covering their head, arms and neck.

If you are covering your whole body, you should use around two tablespoons.

Sunscreen should be applied to all exposed skin, including the face, neck and ears, and head, while it should be reapplied every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating.

Drink lots of water

While there isn't currently much research showing that drinking extra water has a huge impact on your skin's hydration, Pulse Light Clinic’s Dr Dianni said it ‘aids in the detoxification processes’.

Drinking plenty of fluids is recommended all year round, with Dr Dianni adding you should aim to drink at least two litres of water daily.

Make sure you drink enough water every day. Picture: Alamy

Take cooler showers

Heat can be a huge irritant to our skin, increasing inflammation of eczema, acne and psoriasis.

The founder of Scandinavian health and beauty brand New Nordic Karl Kristian, said it's best to avoid long, hot showers,

He said: "Washing your face with cold water will be really refreshing and keep your skin feeling cool. Cooler showers are also recommended to avoid further irritation from humidity causing eczema or heat rashes."

Moisturise

Most people prefer to opt for a lighter skin care routine throughout the summer.

Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist and co-director of clinical research at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, told Allure: "A lightweight moisturiser with SPF of 30 or higher may be plenty for most people.”

Facial treatments

While over the counter moisturisers work for most people, you could also check yourself in for the occasional facial treatment to deeply cleanse, extract and hydrate the skin.

Pulse Light Clinic’s ‘HydraFacial’ treatment uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate skin.

Using a combination of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and botanical extracts, it provides gentle cleansing.