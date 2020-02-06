Victoria Beckham's £180 serum is almost identical to £10 Nivea product

6 February 2020, 14:25

Victoria unveiled her new serum on Instagram
Victoria unveiled her new serum on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Nivea

Victoria Beckham has launched a new anti-aging serum - but fans have been put off by the hefty price tag.

Victoria Beckham's new serum has caused quite a stir online due to its £180 price tag - and many people have claimed that Nivea's similar £10 product appears to be almost identical.

Both products claim to reduce the “appearance of fine lines and wrinkles” and give the user firmer skin.

The ingredients in both products are very similar, with both containing ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, benzyl alcohol, and 1,2-hexanediol.

Back at the office in #VBPreSS20 prints xx VB

Unveiling the product, Victoria said she had been working on it 'for a long time'.

She said: "The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes."

The £10 Nivea product contains many of the same ingredients
The £10 Nivea product contains many of the same ingredients. Picture: Nivea

Fans weren't impressed by the price tag, however, with one writing: “Got seriously excited but Googled it and it’s £180. Back to Oil of Olay it is."

Another added: "Too expensive for ordinary people."

And a third wrote: "Make it affordable so most people can buy it, please."

