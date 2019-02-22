What's in Heart presenter Sian Welby's make-up bag?

What's in Sian Welby's Makeup Bag? Picture: Sian Welby

By Nicola Bonn

We find out what products Heart's Sian Welby can't live without.

The first thing that hits you when you meet Sian is her energy and positivity. She radiates something that you can't buy and it really does make her glow.

However, she also has an arsenal of great products that help her create her trademark brows, dewy skin and lovely lashes.

Here's a look at the products that Sian loves

Sian Welby always looks glam - here's why . Picture: Sian Welby

Skincare:

Sian's go to cleanser is Parisian classic Colossal Eau De Lait which smells of summer holidays and is a lovely, mild, half milk half water formula. (Chanel's Karl Largerfield bathes in this stuff every day) Sian uses cotton wool pads to wipe off the day.

Pre-order it here for £20

If there is any stubborn makeup left behind then Sian is a huge fan of another French classic (and the thing that you'll find in every makeup artist's arsenal) Bioderma Miscellar Water. She swears by it for removing stubborn eye makeup.

Buy it here for £10.80

Skinceuticals C E Ferulic:

This is expensive but is a really good skincare product that most beauty journalists and editors swear by. It is brimming with Vitamin C and E and packs a powerful antioxidant punch. Pat 4-5 drops on with your fingers every morning before applying moisturiser.

Buy it here for £135

Ultrasun SPF 50:

Sian is religious about using SPF 50 which is really important if you want to keep wrinkles and sun damage at bay. Ultrasun is a great option that sits nicely under makeup and doesn't feel too heavy.

Buy it here for £20

Sian Welby's make-up bag was a treasure trove of cult products. Picture: Sian Welby

Make-up:

Having been on TV and had her makeup applied by professionals for years Sian definitely knows a thing or two about makeup.

I had a good old rummage through her (leopard print) makeup bag and here's what I discovered :

MAC Strobe Cream:

This moisturiser/illuminator hybrid is excellent and I don't know a makeup artist who doesn't love it. Brimming with great skincare ingredients to hydrate and perk up the skin, it also gives an incredible glow. Us either alone or under your foundation and your skin will have a lit from within look.

Buy it here for £25

Benefit They're Real Mascara:

There was so much excitement when this launched and it continues to be a best seller for Benefit. It gives natural looking yet long and fluttery lashes, doesn't tend to smudge and is just as much at home being used for an everyday look as it is layered on for a night out. I also love the little spikes bits at the end that you can use for smaller and lower lashes. A true classic.

Buy it here for £18.70

MAC Ruby Woo lipstick and pencil

This suit all red is sublime. It brightens the complexion and really does look great on everyone. It's a very matte lipstick so make sure you prep your lips with a good balm.

Buy the lipstick and pencil here for £30

Sian Welby's fav makeup products. Picture: Sian Welby

Daniel Sandler Retexturising Face Primer SPF 20:

Daniel Sandler knows his stuff when it comes to producing some of the best makeup products on the market. This primer is provides a great base for your foundation, evening everything out and keeping your makeup in place. I also love the fact that it has SPF protection.

Buy it here for £22.50

Revitalash and Revitabrow:

These award winning treatments have been proven to enhance your brows and lashes making them thicker and more luscious. Particularly good when you want to thicken out areas of your brows that you might have over plucked.

Buy them here, priced from £48

Bbrowbar Brow Build:

Sian has got the most incredible brows. Along with her eyes they are definitely her trademark. The Brow Build Gel has little fibres to help build up your brows in a natural but really effective way. Sian also loves their Arch Definer which comes with a tiny little toothbrush style brow brush which is not only incredibly cute but keeps your brows in check.

Buy the range here

YSL Touche Eclat Le Teint Foundation:

Sian has suffered from slight acne in the past and used to wear Estee Lauder Double Wear which gives what I would describe as extreme coverage. It is a great product if you want to hide your skin but can also feel very heavy.

Now that Sian's skin has cleared up a lot, she likes to use YSL Touche Eclat. It gives medium coverage and and lovely glow to the skin

Buy it here for £29.75

Sian Welby with her makeup. Picture: Sian Welby

Eye Shadow:

Sian's go to palettes are the Master Series from Black Canvas Cosmetics (creams and browns), MAC's Power Hungry (golds, beiges and browns) and Mishchief Minx (pink, grey, gold, brown).

Master Series: £18 here

MAC Power Hungry/Mischief Minx: £32 here

Everyday lipstick:

For everyday Sian likes to wear MAC's Chili lipstick. It's a warm copper/ burnt orange and is a best seller.

Buy it here for £17

