Yankee Candle announces three new Easter 2019 scents

By Mared Parry

Yankee Candle has launched three brand new fragrances for Easter and they sound absolutely delicious.

First up is the Easter Basket scent, which is a large mint green-coloured candle that’s described as ‘a joyful jaunt on Easter morning, with a heady mix of dewy grass and wet woods, sweetened by the promise of fruity jellybeans and bright bouquets’.

Its notes are a fruity mix of lime, Brazilian orange and patchouli which give it a tangy kick that'll bring freshness to any room.

At £23.99 for a large jar, it’s slightly on the pricier side, but there’s currently an offer which means you can nab yourself two of the three candles in the range for £38 - what a bargain.

The second fragrance is a baby pink candle called Rainbow Shake, that’s every bit as sweet as it sounds.

Sparkling fruits blended with sweet vanilla, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and berry drizzle make up this ‘sophisticated sugar rush’.

It also includes notes of pineapple whip, toasted almond and cinnamon.

It’s been described by customers as mimicking a strawberry milkshake scent, reminding loyal Yankee Candle fans of past scents Rainbow Cookie and Summer Scoop.

And last, but not least in the Easter lineup is the Berry Bliss candle, which smells exactly like you would expect it to.

The lilac-coloured jar is scented with a luscious mix of full, ripe berries deepened with juicy plum and sweet fig and will fill any room with berry goodness.

It’s been described as a completely unique flavour and that it’s unlike anything Yankee Candle have produced before.

The scents are only available in a large jar size and they won't be expanding to any of the other sizes as this is a super limited edition collection.

We don’t know about you but we can’t wait to get our hands on all of them!