Benidorm water park accident: Mum 'demands answers' after son could be left paralysed

23 July 2019, 11:28

David was injured in a freak waterslide accident
David was injured in a freak waterslide accident. Picture: PA Images/Aqualandia Benidorm

The family of the 23-year-old who broke his neck after an accident at a water park are desperate to know how it happened.

A British tourist could be left paralysed after he was involved in a horrific water park ride accident in Benidorm.

David Briffaut, 23, broke two vertebrae in his neck and suffered severe damage to his spinal cord while on the Splash ride at Aqualandia earlier this month.

He had been visiting the attraction with his girlfriend Penny Bristow, and lost consciousness after hitting the water at the bottom of the Splash ride.

But while he’s now in a stable condition in a hospital in Alicante, his family are demanding to find out “why and how it happened".

David and his girlfriend were on holiday
David and his girlfriend were on holiday. Picture: PA Images

Aqualandia have denied responsibility for the accident, with a spokesperson telling The Sun: “The ride is completely safe. Not following the rules was the reason of the accident.”

They added: “We have video footage which shows Mr Briffaut didn't follow the guidelines for Splash.”

David’s mum Lorraine Briffaut has flown to Spain to be with their son and are currently raising money on a crowdfunding page to bring him home by air ambulance.

Speaking to BBC Look East, she said: "You feel that your life has stopped. You feel that your life has been completely turned upside down. It's horrible, it's horrendous.”

Read More: 9 ways to keep your baby and children safe in the sun as a heatwave is set to hit the UK

Lorraine then went on to praise medical staff and those who have helped to raise £72,000 so far to help pay for his hospital bills when he returns home.

Speaking to the Mail Online, she continued: "He is sedated but is aware what has happened to him

"David is getting fantastic care at the hospital but we want to get him home to England as soon as he can be moved.

"We are in the hands of the doctors and just have to wait and see.

"He is getting excellent care, but would like to bring him home as soon as possible."

Read More: Teacher writes adorable letter to tooth fairy after student's tooth is accidentally thrown away

His uncle, Mark Pooley, added to the Guardian: “We cannot understand how this happened at a family tourist destination. David was behaving in the normal way, and he had not been drinking. 

“We believe there should be a full investigation into the circumstances of what happened.”

Aqualandia has described the accident as "very sad", but insist: “Aqualandia has a long, 34-year history and safety is our top priority. 

“Our rules and recommendations are clearly displayed all the park and must be adhered to by our visitors.”

