5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

28 April 2022, 12:20

The best children's books to read about Eid. Picture: Amazon/Holiday House Inc/Scholastic/Little Big Kids

We have put together five picture books that will help you share the traditions of Eid with your children.

Eid al Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, is one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.

The festival marks the end of daily fasting during the month of Ramadan and this year is celebrated on Monday, May 1.

If you want your children to learn more about Islam and its traditions, these books are a good place to start.

Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi

Amira’s Picture Day by Reem Faruqi. Picture: Holiday House Inc

Amira’s Picture Day tells the story of Amira, who can’t wait to stay home from school to celebrate Eid.

But while Amira is excited about the festivities, her heart drops when she finds out it is on the same day as school picture day.

Luckily, a last-minute idea on the car ride home might just provide the solution to everything in this delightful story.

Ilyas & Duck: The fantastic festival of Eid-Al-Fitr by Omar Khawaja

Ilyas & Duck: The fantastic festival of Eid-Al-Fitr by Omar Khawaja. Picture: Little Big Kids

In this story book, Ilyas & Duck explore the fun and excitement of Eid while learning about the charitable nature of it.

All About Eid: Things to Make and Do by Sarah Shaffi and Aaliya Jaleel

All About Eid: Things to Make and Do by Sarah Shaffi and Aaliya Jaleel. Picture: Amazon/Scholastic

This activity book is packed full of crafts, recipes and facts about the Eid celebrations.

The book teaches children how to create magical lanterns, design and draw their own henna patterns, plan for the year ahead and make delicious treats inspired by countries and cultures all over the world.

Rashad’s Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr by Lisa Bullard

Rashad’s Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr by Lisa Bullard. Picture: Millbrook Press

The synopsis of this book reads: “For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, and thinking of others. Rashad tries to be good all month. When it's time for Eid al-Fitr, he feasts and plays! Find out how people celebrate this special time of year.”

Hassan and Aneesa Celebrate Eid by Yasmeen Rahim

Hassan and Aneesa Celebrate Eid by Yasmeen Rahim. Picture: The Islamic Foundation

Written by Yasmeen Rahim, this book tells the story of Hassan and Aneesa who are excited to take part in the celebrations of Eid.

It is designed to introduce young children to a range of Muslim places, and is also colourfully designed and simply written.

