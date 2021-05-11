Best face masks 2021: Breathable, stylish face coverings to buy in the UK

The best face masks and coverings to buy in the UK. Picture: Various

By Emma Clarke

We’ve selected some of the best face masks on sale in the UK, for comfort, style and every budget.

Face masks have been a wardrobe staple for the last year or so, with coverings being mandatory in a variety of public spaces across the UK.

Read more: What are the rules on face masks in schools from May 17?

Given that face masks are now essential, everyday items, it’s understandable that people are looking not only for comfortable, breathable material, but stylish designs to pair with their outfit choices.

Of course the main goal of face masks is to help curb the spread of the coronavirus - but that’s not to say you can’t you can’t get creative with your accessories.

We’ve put together a thorough list of the best face masks for sale in the UK - offering comfort and style, and catering for every budget.

Do I still need to wear a face mask?

Face mask rules may be about to change in the UK, but Government ministers are still urging people to exercise “personal responsibility” even after restrictions are eased.

Since last summer it has been mandatory to wear a face mask in shops, public transport, schools and other settings (unless exempt), to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In the latest coronavirus press briefing on May 11, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that face coverings would no longer be required in schools.

Health secretary Matt Hancock also told Sky News that the Government is not “ruling out” changes on a wider scale from June 21, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country.

But, until that point, it is still the law to wear face coverings in a variety of public settings.

Best reusable face masks for sale in the UK

Uniqlo

Uniqlo sell an assortment of simple face masks. Picture: Uniqlo

Offering maximum comfort, these simple but effective face coverings from Uniqlo come in packs of three.

Click here to buy

Price: £9.90 for three

Boden

Boden are selling a beautiful range of coverings. Picture: Boden

These vibrant, non-medical face coverings come in packs of three and promise to liven up any outfit. Their bold prints and colourful design also make it harder for you to misplace them in your bag - which is always a plus!

Click here to buy

Price: £20 for three

Topshop

Tie dye face masks are having a serious moment right now. Picture: Topshop

Tie-dye has been making a comeback over the last year or so, and this monochrome face mask by Topshop channels the trend. With elasticated straps, it’s really easy to put on and remove.

Click here to buy

Price: £4.85

Skinny Dip

Skinny Dip's face masks are both fun and affordable. Picture: Skinny Dip

From floral and paisley designs, to sassy slogans - Skinny Dip has slashed the prices on all its face coverings at the moment.

Click here to buy

Price: £1.00

Liberty

Liberty are selling a number of beautiful face coverings. Picture: Liberty

Famed for its floral prints, Liberty have of course created face coverings with their iconic patterns. While on the slightly more expensive side, this beautiful pack of five is ideal for the summer months.

Click here to buy

Price: £45 for five

Aeibe

This face frpm Aeibe is limited edition. Picture: Aeibe

Perfect for weddings, this dainty white lace face covering from Aeibe is not only beautiful, it’s made from breathable material.

Click here to buy

Price: £60

Herschel

Herschel are selling a range of reduced face masks. Picture: Herschel

Known for their durable and stylish backpacks, Herschel is selling this cute, pink silk face covering via ASOS. And the best part is - there’s 35% off!

Click here to buy

Price: £6.50

Everlane

Everlane are selling face masks in packs of three or five. Picture: Everlane

These trendy face coverings from Everlane come in packs of three or five.

Click here to buy

Price: £9.00 for three

H&M

H&M are selling a range of adorable kids' face masks. Picture: H&M

Animal lovers will go wild for these bear-themed face masks - complete with whiskers and snouts.

Click here to buy

Price: £7.99 for three

Mango

Mango's face masks come in three gorgeous pastel colours. Picture: Mango

Available in three colours, this hygienic, reusable face mask from Mango is a pastel dream. It also fits nicely over the mouth and nose, while allowing room to breathe.

Click here to buy

Price: £12.99

Gap

Gap's range are perfect for floral fans. Picture: Gap

These contour face masks come in three pretty floral designs. They’re also made from lightweight cotton, so will feel comfortable on your skin.

Click here to buy

Price: £2.95 for three

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's face mask is perfect if you fancy treating yourself. Picture: Ralph Lauren

If you’re feeling particularly boujee, why not go for this Oxford cloth face mask with matching storage pouch? It’s perfect for any summer events you have coming up and offers 80% filtration.

Click here to buy

Price: £19.00

Rixo

Rixo are selling a range of beautiful and colourful face masks. Picture: Rixo

London-based clothing brand Rixo has some seriously stylish face coverings for sale. This coral coloured beauty is definitely on our wishlists!

Click here to buy

Price: £30.00

Marks & Spencer

M&S's neutral range are perfect if you prefer to keep things simple. Picture: M&S

M&S is selling five, neutral-coloured anti-bacterial face coverings for men. They even have adjustable straps.

Click here to buy

Price: £9.50

Reiss

This silk-lined mask is ideal for special occasions. Picture: Reiss

For special occasions, we’d recommend this silk-lined reusable face mask from clothing brand Reiss. It comes in a gorgeous pink colour and has adjustable straps.

Click here to buy

Price: £10.00

Selfridges

These silk face masks look and feel incredible. Picture: Selfridges

Rose gold has long been a favourite among Millennials. This stylish, silky face covering feels nice on the skin, while offering protection.

Click here to buy

Price: £39.00

Sweaty Betty

The proceeds from the Sweaty Betty face masks go to charity. Picture: Sweaty Betty

Not only does this face mask offer three layer protection, 100% of the profits go to the Sweaty Betty Foundation.

Click here to buy

Price: £30 for two