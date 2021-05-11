Best face masks 2021: Breathable, stylish face coverings to buy in the UK
11 May 2021, 17:25
We’ve selected some of the best face masks on sale in the UK, for comfort, style and every budget.
Face masks have been a wardrobe staple for the last year or so, with coverings being mandatory in a variety of public spaces across the UK.
Given that face masks are now essential, everyday items, it’s understandable that people are looking not only for comfortable, breathable material, but stylish designs to pair with their outfit choices.
Of course the main goal of face masks is to help curb the spread of the coronavirus - but that’s not to say you can’t you can’t get creative with your accessories.
We’ve put together a thorough list of the best face masks for sale in the UK - offering comfort and style, and catering for every budget.
Do I still need to wear a face mask?
Face mask rules may be about to change in the UK, but Government ministers are still urging people to exercise “personal responsibility” even after restrictions are eased.
Since last summer it has been mandatory to wear a face mask in shops, public transport, schools and other settings (unless exempt), to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
In the latest coronavirus press briefing on May 11, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that face coverings would no longer be required in schools.
Health secretary Matt Hancock also told Sky News that the Government is not “ruling out” changes on a wider scale from June 21, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country.
But, until that point, it is still the law to wear face coverings in a variety of public settings.
Best reusable face masks for sale in the UK
Uniqlo
Offering maximum comfort, these simple but effective face coverings from Uniqlo come in packs of three.
Price: £9.90 for three
Boden
These vibrant, non-medical face coverings come in packs of three and promise to liven up any outfit. Their bold prints and colourful design also make it harder for you to misplace them in your bag - which is always a plus!
Price: £20 for three
Topshop
Tie-dye has been making a comeback over the last year or so, and this monochrome face mask by Topshop channels the trend. With elasticated straps, it’s really easy to put on and remove.
Price: £4.85
Skinny Dip
From floral and paisley designs, to sassy slogans - Skinny Dip has slashed the prices on all its face coverings at the moment.
Price: £1.00
Liberty
Famed for its floral prints, Liberty have of course created face coverings with their iconic patterns. While on the slightly more expensive side, this beautiful pack of five is ideal for the summer months.
Price: £45 for five
Aeibe
Perfect for weddings, this dainty white lace face covering from Aeibe is not only beautiful, it’s made from breathable material.
Price: £60
Herschel
Known for their durable and stylish backpacks, Herschel is selling this cute, pink silk face covering via ASOS. And the best part is - there’s 35% off!
Price: £6.50
Everlane
These trendy face coverings from Everlane come in packs of three or five.
Price: £9.00 for three
H&M
Animal lovers will go wild for these bear-themed face masks - complete with whiskers and snouts.
Price: £7.99 for three
Mango
Available in three colours, this hygienic, reusable face mask from Mango is a pastel dream. It also fits nicely over the mouth and nose, while allowing room to breathe.
Price: £12.99
Gap
These contour face masks come in three pretty floral designs. They’re also made from lightweight cotton, so will feel comfortable on your skin.
Price: £2.95 for three
Ralph Lauren
If you’re feeling particularly boujee, why not go for this Oxford cloth face mask with matching storage pouch? It’s perfect for any summer events you have coming up and offers 80% filtration.
Price: £19.00
Rixo
London-based clothing brand Rixo has some seriously stylish face coverings for sale. This coral coloured beauty is definitely on our wishlists!
Price: £30.00
Marks & Spencer
M&S is selling five, neutral-coloured anti-bacterial face coverings for men. They even have adjustable straps.
Price: £9.50
Reiss
For special occasions, we’d recommend this silk-lined reusable face mask from clothing brand Reiss. It comes in a gorgeous pink colour and has adjustable straps.
Price: £10.00
Selfridges
Rose gold has long been a favourite among Millennials. This stylish, silky face covering feels nice on the skin, while offering protection.
Price: £39.00
Sweaty Betty
Not only does this face mask offer three layer protection, 100% of the profits go to the Sweaty Betty Foundation.
Price: £30 for two