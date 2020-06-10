The most successful people in Britain are born in September, study reveals

10 June 2020, 16:05

This is the best day of the year to be born if you want to be successful
This is the best day of the year to be born if you want to be successful. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

New research has revealed the best day of the year to be born if you want to be successful, and it's good news for September babies.

A new study by personal finance experts Ocean Finance has revealed the best day to be born for success is September 6th.

They analysed 650 successful Brits, factoring in the most prestigious accomplishments in various fields from politics to science, acting to Olympians and beyond.

The study found that 13 per cent of the most successful of the 650 were born in September, with 11 per cent born in March and 10 per cent in May.

September came in on top with 13 per cent
September came in on top with 13 per cent. Picture: Ocean Finance

This was followed by nine per cent in October, eight per cent in January, June and August.

Seven per cent of these people were born in April, July and December, and six per cent in February and November.

The research also found that the most successful Brits are born in London
The research also found that the most successful Brits are born in London. Picture: Getty

The research also found that the most successful Brits are born in London, followed by Glasgow coming in second.

These are followed closely by Birmingham and Manchester.

While London leads on acting, arts, literature, music and comedy, the South East was the most successful for Olympic gold medalists as well as business and politics.

