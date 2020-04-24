B&M reveal how to make a giant Crunchie bar with four ingredients

24 April 2020, 12:24

You can now make your own take on a Crunchie bar at home - and you'll only need four ingredients.

B&M have revealed how to make a giant Crunchie bar in the comfort of your own home, which could make for a perfect lockdown activity with your little ones.

Read more: Incredible mug cake recipes you can make in the microwave in just one minute

The giant bar feeds up to 12 people
The giant bar feeds up to 12 people. Picture: B&M

All you'll need to make the chocolate treat is: 400g of sugar, 400g of golden syrup, 6tsp of bicarbonate soda and 900g of milk chocolate.

The B&M website claims the Crunchie bar could feed a whopping 12 people, so there will be plenty left over for snacking (if you don't decide to just eat it all in one go, that is...).

Read more: Jamie Oliver reveals easy bread recipe that only requires two ingredients

Their method is as follows:

1) Melt your chocolate over boiling water and line the silicone loaf tray with it. Once the edges are lined chill until set.

Many families have been baking together during the coronavirus lockdown
Many families have been baking together during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: B&M

2) Add golden syrup and sugar to a pan and heat on medium for 3 minutes.

3) Take the mixture off the heat and stir in the bicarbonate soda. Quickly pour this into the chocolate silicone tray and chill until set.

4) Melt some more chocolate and seal the giant bar with it by spreading all over. Chill until set.

5) Once it has set, cut it open and enjoy!

The prep time is around five minutes, while the cooking time is around three hours - so it would make for a great weekend activity for the whole family.

