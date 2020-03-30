This Morning bread recipe: Phil Vickery reveals how to bake your own bread during coronavirus lockdown

Phil Vickery's This Morning bread recipe. Picture: ITV

What is This Morning's bread recipe? See how to make Phil Vickery's delicious loaf below...

As most of us continue to stay inside during the coronavirus lockdown, you might be going through more bread than usual.

And with many families also struggling to get what they need from the shops, This Morning’s Phil Vickery has revealed how you can make your very own homemade bread.

Using just a few key ingredients, this warm, crispy loaf will keep your household going for, at least a few days and is perfect with a leftover soup or some simple cheese on toast.

Phil Vickery's bread recipe. Picture: ITV

Check out the full recipe below:

Phil Vickery’s This Morning bread recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes: 1 loaf

Ingredients

600g strong white flour

1 level tsp salt

2 tbsp any oil

1 x 7g sachet dried yeast

300mls warm water, roughly

Method

1. Place the flour, salt and oil into a mixer and bring together

2. Add the yeast and enough warm water to form a soft dough, mix well until the dough comes away from the sides of the bowl and the gluten is now forming a stretchy dough

3. Tip onto a floured surface and knead well for 5 minutes

4. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with cling film and leave to double in size

5. Meanwhile preheat the oven to 220C Gas 7

6. Once doubled in size, remove the cling film and tip onto the floured surface again

7. Now this time gently knead for a few seconds, just to bring together

8. Form into a sausage shape roughly the length of a 2lb loaf tin, then fold the edges under. Pop into the 2lb loaf tin and press into the sides and bottom.

9. Recover with cling film and leave again to rise until just under double in size. Dust the risen loaf with a little flour.

10. Make 3 long, diagonal slashes across the loaf and pop into the oven. Bake until well risen and browned, roughly 30 minutes.

11. Once cooked remove from the tin and leave to cool completely before trying to slice