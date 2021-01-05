Holly Willoughby forced to miss This Morning due to childcare issues following third lockdown

Holly Willoughby has had childcare issues. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning this week.

Holly Willoughby is missing from today’s This Morning after she was forced to stay at home with her kids.

The presenter hasn’t been on the show since Christmas day, with Rochelle Humes standing next to Phillip Schofield.

While Phillip originally said Holly needed to spend "a couple of extra days with the family", he has now explained the real reason behind her no-show.

Today he joked she was absent because she's filming The Masked Singer for ITV, as he said: "Holly's not around today.

"She's just about to wrap up her filming commitments with The Masked Singer.

Rochelle Humes is standing in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"She will be back with us tomorrow. The Badger, who would have thought it? Unbelievable but I guessed it from the off."

Rochelle then said: “You’re so naughty!”

Later, he finally revealed where she is, adding: "We'll also say good morning to Holly who is watching at home, as Badger.

"She's dealing with her childcare issues at the moment and she will be back tomorrow."

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that all schools would have to close as England heads into a third lockdown.

This means many parents will have to home school their children for the next few weeks, until at least the February half term.

Meanwhile, Holly had to take two days off back in November after one of her children had to be tested for coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram to share the news at the time, Holly explained that two of her children were unwell and were displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Following government guidelines, the family were together until results came back.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages...over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

Holly Willoughby was forced to miss This Morning in November. Picture: Instagram

"In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work, couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning."

She continued: "I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them... thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody's feeling much better."

"See you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely messages... Holly."

The presenter is mum to nine-year-old Belle, 11-year-old Harry and six-year-old Chester, although she did not reveal which of her children had COVID symptoms.

