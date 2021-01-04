Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

4 January 2021, 10:02 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 12:35

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had a long break from This Morning over the festive period.

But as viewers got ready to welcome the duo back to our screens, it was revealed that Holly would be missing from Monday’s episode.

Instead, Rochelle Humes will be standing in for the mum-of-three, presenting alongside Phil.

It is unclear why Holly is not on This Morning today, but Phil told viewers she is spending some more time at home.

Opening the show, he explained: “Holly is spending a couple of extra days with the family, so Rochelle is here instead.”

Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

And viewers have been left baffled by her unexpected no-show, as one person wrote on Twitter: "My only question tuning into @thismorning where's holly?"

"Where is Holly????!!! #ThisMorning @thismorning," said another, while a third added: "Is holly home schooling."

Holly had to take two days off back in November after one of her children had to be tested for coronavirus.

Read More: Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky dig at This Morning for 'getting rid' of him and Ruth Langsford

Taking to her Instagram to share the news at the time, Holly explained that two of her children were unwell and were displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Following government guidelines, the family were together until results came back.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages...over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

Holly Willoughby shared a statement last year
Holly Willoughby shared a statement last year. Picture: Instagram

"In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work, couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning."

She continued: "I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them... thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody's feeling much better."

"See you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely messages... Holly."

The presenter is mum to nine-year-old Belle, 11-year-old Harry and six-year-old Chester, although she did not reveal which of her children had COVID symptoms.

This comes ahead of Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary’s first show of the year later this week, after they replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to present every Friday.

