This viral chocolate bar challenge has left even the biggest chocoholics stumped, but can you figure it out?
27 April 2020, 15:31 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 15:33
With lockdown continuing across the UK, we're getting better at challenges and quizzes by the day – but this one is a little trickier.
If you love chocolate bars as much as us, you'd probably think you would know the difference between a Crunchie and a Mars, a Snicker and a Bounty.
However, people's chocoholic statuses are being questioned after an online challenge has left many people stumped.
Richard Osman shared the chocolate quiz on Twitter, posting a round from kensquiz.co.uk of 20 chocolate bars cut through the middle.
From this, people have to see how many they can name, with Richard admitting he could only guess 16 out of 20.
So, how many can you name?
Can you name these chocolate bars? Can you beat my 16/20 on this picture round from https://t.co/3S5YoAy244 pic.twitter.com/FltwnHbG0k— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 23, 2020
People on the internet have been left shocked at how little they know about their favourite chocolate bars, as well as how hungry the challenge has made them.
One person commented: "Wow harder than I thought, but probably because I inhale my favourite chocolates and never take the time to decipher them."
Another wrote: "No, I can’t beat your score but, thanks Richard, now I want to eat all the chocolate."
If you want to see how many you got right, scroll down for the answers.
1. Bounty
2. Lion Bar
3. Mars Bar
4. Reeses Nut Bard
5. Double Decker
6. Topic
7. Star Bar
8. Kit Kat Chunky
9. Yorkie
10. Peppermint Aero
11. Wispa Gold
12. Boost
13. Snickers
14. Milky Way
15. Fudge
16. Toffee Crisp
17. Cadbury's Caramel
18. Turkish Delight
19. Picnic
20. Crunchie
