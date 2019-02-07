According to a new study, this is the best position to fall asleep – but it’s not what you’d expect

By Alice Dear

Having trouble falling asleep, staying asleep or sleeping deeply? It might be time to change up your sleep routine.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that sleep is essential for humans, we need to sleep in order to recharge and perform well on a daily basis.

But whether it’s on your front, spooning your partner or curled up in a ball listening to the sounds of the rain forest, everyone has their own way of making sure they get a good night sleep.

However, a new study has found the best position to fall asleep in is in fact rocking.

Yes, you read that right. Rocking. Just like a baby drifts off to a rocking motion, adults appear to have a similar response.

A study by Current Biology at the University of Geneva found that rocking helps people fall asleep quicker, helps people fall into a deeper sleep and helps people sleep for a longer period of time.

The study saw 18 adults – 10 women and eight men – monitored as they spent three nights in a sleep lab in a specially created rocking bed.

Results from the study found that – through electrodes recorded in brainwaves – the subjects fell into deeper sleep when in the rocking bed compared to a stationary bed.

The rocking motion is something that also helps babies sleep. Picture: Getty

The results also showed the subjects slept deeper and woke up fewer times in the rocking bed.

The bad news about the study is that there currently isn’t a rocking bed for adults on the market.

However, lead study author Laurence Bayer said: "A hammock would probably not be as efficient, although people often report a sense of relaxation when rocked in a hammock.”

He also added: “In our paper we test the effect of rocking on one night, but we have no idea if the effects will still be there over a long-term period."