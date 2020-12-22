Experts reveal the best way to wipe down counters - and praise the 'S' method

Turns out you *might* have been cleaning your surfaces wrong

Are you wiping your counters the wrong way? Some experts have claimed there's a 'right' way to do it.

With Christmas now just days away, many of us will already be dreading the big clean-up that inevitably comes after your festive family lunch.

While we all know that tidying up the kitchen is the worst part of the day, some experts have claimed that you can make it easier on yourself - and heralded the 'S' method to cleaning counters.

First, they have said you should wipe cleaner areas first, before getting started on dirty ones.

The 'S' method has been heralded by experts

As reported by The Sun, Research from GAMA Healthcare claims that not following this pattern could make your home even dirtier.

What's more, the 'S' method has been heralded as the best way to wipe down surfaces, which is claimed is better than wiping side to side.

Dr Braverman and Dr Hanouka, former NHS doctors and infection control experts, have claimed that this stops you recontaminating places you have already cleaned.





Many of us will already be dreading that big Christmas clean-up...

They told Ideal Home: "Cleaning surfaces haphazardly, staring in the middle or bottom, and wiping up or down acts to spread germs.

"Working from the top to bottom is the most effective way to wipe, but currently, only 60 per cent of people are using that method."

They also recommended ensuring surfaces are dry before putting appliances back in their place.

