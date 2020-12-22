Mums reveal genius ironing board hack for easily wrapping Christmas presents

Many mums have shared the hacks on social media. Picture: Instagram/Facebook

Some mums have revealed a clever way to wrap Christmas presents without hurting your back...

With Christmas just a few days away, many of us will be finally starting to get round to wrapping up presents for the kids.

Read more: Couple create app which lets parents swap their kids’ toys for free

We all know that getting our gifts prepped can be a bit of a chore - but the all-too-familiar feeling of hurting our backs while hunched on the floor wrapping presents needn't be a part of your Christmas prep.

A number of mums have shared a genius hack for wrapping presents with comfort and ease - and all you'll need is an ironing board.

Nicola Lewis shared the genius hack on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/thisgirlcanorganise

Nicola Lewis, a blogger known as @thisgirlcanorganise on Instagram, shared a photo of the hack, revealing that she'd learnt it from Izzi and Ellie Warner on Gogglebox.

Sharing a photo of her doing the same, Nicola wrote: "I saw this hack on gogglebox last week and it’s totally blown me away! @ellie__warner showed us her fab wrapping skills using an ironing board whilst sitting on the sofa!

Read more: People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

"Such a Genius idea!! No stretching or getting back ache whilst wrapping presents anymore."And joked: "The only stretching i need to worry about is reaching for the margarita glass."

A number of people have praised the hack. Picture: Facebook/FAMILY LOCKDOWN TIPS & IDEAS!

A number of other people have praised the hack, with another mum - Lynsey - sharing her own photos to Facebook page Family Lockdown Tips and Ideas.

She wrote: "Thought I'd share my way of avoiding sitting on the floor with back ache, sore legs and pins and needles whilst wrapping presents..."

Many Facebook users rushed to comment their approval of the hack, with one branding it a 'game-changer'.

Another added: "Never thought to do this u have just saved my back hun will be doing this tonight !!! Merry Xmas".

A third wrote: "I did this yesterday, quickest and best gift wrap ever. And no back ache after genius."

NOW READ:

Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK