Black Friday 2019: The best deals in the UK from Tesco, Curry’s, ASOS, Amazon and more

You can grab pretty much anything you want in the Black Friday sales. Picture: Various

By Mared Parry

One of the biggest sales of the year is right around the corner and our credit cards are ready.

Black Friday is coming up on Friday November 29th, this Friday - and it's followed by the cyber weekend and Cyber Monday!

With so many deals to choose from, we've rounded up our main deals you need to keep an eye on to ensure a great buy.

Here are some of the main Black Friday competitors and what they have in store this year.

The Amazon homepage is full of amazing discounts and offers. Picture: Amazon

Amazon

It's many people's go-to for great deals all year round but Amazon really goes in for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

They've got some great varying deals that will last around a week or until stocks last and some other flash sales that pop up at various times, so be sure to check back regularly.

From an Amazon Echo Dot reduced from £49.99 to a minuscule £22 to a pair of Apple's AirPods for only £158.99 down from £200 - there's a host of tech bargains on there.

John Lewis

The giant department store has a great sale across all of its departments, from Homeware and stylish furniture to their fashion, beauty and electronics department.

Some of their biggest discounts are 30 per cent off Ted Baker and 30 per cent off Le Creuset, but all parts of the store have varying discounts.

The majority of the beauty products have around 20 per cent discounted, with certain giftsets climbing up to 50 per cent off.

John Lewis will undoubtedly be heaving. Picture: PA

Currys PC World

The electronic and gadget store has a number of expensive items in-store that you might not initially see yourself affording, but Black Friday gives a perfect opportunity to pick up some bits.

There's currently £100 off a Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, which was £399, and is now £299.

And if you love having the best of the best when it comes to high tech tellies, then the LG OLED55B9PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant might be up your street.

You can save a whopping £500 on it, as it was £1,599, but is now reduced to £1,099.

Tesco

Tesco doesn't have a straight up sale on all things in the store, but rather some amazing limited time offer on their groceries and other items available at the chain.

Here are some of their best for 2019:

Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder - Half Price was £10 Now £5

Tesco 14 Brie Bites - Any 3 for £5

Tesco Sticky Chilli Cauliflower Bites - Any 3 for £5

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets - Any 3 for £5

Cadbury Snowy Fingers - Half Price Was £2.50 Now £1.25

Mcvities Victoria - Better Than Half Price Was £4.00 Now £1.50

Thorntons Seasonal Box - Half Price Was £10 Now £5

Another great one to note for Tesco is that you can nab 25 percent off when you buy six or more bottles of wine or champagne.

Asos

Asos have already started their sale for Black Friday before the day's even here, with up to a 70% sale off everything on the site.

From luxe furry coats for the winter to high-end designer boots, everything's got a hefty discount and it is only set to get better.