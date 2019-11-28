The best Black Friday perfume deals of 2019
28 November 2019, 17:50
Tis' the season to buy lots of perfumes.
Black Friday is here and savings across perfume and fragrance are amazing this year.
From Marc Jacobs to Versace and Calvin Klein, here are the best deals on the market right now:
Amazing Grace and Pure Grace 25% off
Was: £35
Now: £26
Buy: Look Fantastic
Calvin Klein Truth For Her over 60% off
Was: £68.99
Now: £25
Buy: LloydsPharmacy
DKNY Be Delicious Shimmer & Shine over 50% off
Was: £55
Now: £20
Buy: LloydsPharmacy
Lacoste RED over 50% off
Was: £58
Now: £25
Buy: LloydsPharmacy
Jimmy Choo Blossom Special Edition £23 off
Was: £48
Now: £24.99
Buy: The Perfume Shop
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male £13 off
Was: £50
Now: £36.99
Buy: The Perfume Shop
Vera Wang Princess £42 off
Was: £60
Now: £17.99
Buy: The Perfume Shop
Marc Jacobs Dot £22 off
Was: £52
Now: £30
Buy: The Fragrance Shop
Hugo Boss, Boss Bottled. Night £20 off
Was: £48
Now: £20
Buy: The Fragrance Shop
Versace Eros Eau de Toilette 50% off
Was: £52
Now: £26
Buy: Boots