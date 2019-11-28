The best Black Friday perfume deals of 2019

The best Black Friday perfume deals on the high street. Picture: PH/Getty

By Alice Dear

Tis' the season to buy lots of perfumes.

Black Friday is here and savings across perfume and fragrance are amazing this year.

From Marc Jacobs to Versace and Calvin Klein, here are the best deals on the market right now:

Amazing Grace and Pure Grace 25% off

Was: £35

Now: £26

Buy: Look Fantastic

Pure Grace is 25% off. Picture: PH

Calvin Klein Truth For Her over 60% off

Was: £68.99

Now: £25

Buy: LloydsPharmacy

Calvin Klein Truth For Her over 60% off. Picture: PH

DKNY Be Delicious Shimmer & Shine over 50% off

Was: £55

Now: £20

Buy: LloydsPharmacy

DKNY Be Delicious Shimmer & Shine over 50% off. Picture: PH

Lacoste RED over 50% off

Was: £58

Now: £25

Buy: LloydsPharmacy

Lacoste RED over 50% off. Picture: PH

Jimmy Choo Blossom Special Edition £23 off

Was: £48

Now: £24.99

Buy: The Perfume Shop

Jimmy Choo Blossom Special Edition £23 off. Picture: PH

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male £13 off

Was: £50

Now: £36.99

Buy: The Perfume Shop

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male £13 off. Picture: PH

Vera Wang Princess £42 off

Was: £60

Now: £17.99

Buy: The Perfume Shop

Vera Wang Princess £42 off. Picture: PH

Marc Jacobs Dot £22 off

Was: £52

Now: £30

Buy: The Fragrance Shop

Marc Jacobs Dot £22 off. Picture: PH

Hugo Boss, Boss Bottled. Night £20 off

Was: £48

Now: £20

Buy: The Fragrance Shop

Hugo Boss, Boss Bottled. Night £20 off. Picture: PH

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette 50% off

Was: £52

Now: £26

Buy: Boots