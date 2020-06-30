Women are raving about these £10 bra liners that absorb unwanted under-boob sweat

This bra liner will save you some awkward sweat patches this summer. Picture: Easylife/Getty

By Alice Dear

Finally there's an answer to tackling under-boob sweat in the hot weather.

Summer may be taking its time to arrive in the UK, but that just leaves us more time to get ready for the heat waves and days in the sun.

While some people will be hunting out their summer wardrobes, others will be fake tanning and painting their toe nails.

We, on the other hand, are looking for ways to combat dodgy sweat marks through the summer – and we've found just the thing.

We can all pile on the deodorant throughout the day, but we know there are some areas that we just can't seem to get under control – including the under-boob area.

But now, there is a solution.

The liners are reusable, washable and breathable, and will only cost you £10.49. Picture: Easylife

Amazon is selling a collection of £10 bra liners which have been created to absorb unwanted boob sweat.

The brand Easylife have the cotton bra liners stocked in a number of colours, which means they won't be showing through any of your summer ensembles.

Another thing that won't be showing through your summer ensembles – sweat – as these bra liners can be worn under the bra to stop sweat marks appearing under the breasts.

The liners are made in an all-size-fits-all, but can be used for anyone up to a six 24. Picture: Easylife

The liners are reusable, washable and breathable, and will only cost you £10.49.

The liners are made in an all-size-fits-all, but can be used for anyone up to a six 24.

What's even better is that people can't stop raving about how effective they are.

One person who reviewed the item wrote: "These under bust liners are the best thing ever. If you suffer from sweating under the bust and soreness these are perfect. I was suffering quite badly and these work so well, dry all the time no soreness. Well worth the money."

Another said on the product: "Nice soft cotton which launders well. A comfortable and easy fit which works well to absorb perspiration/sweat and stops my bra band from rubbing underneath my boobs!"

