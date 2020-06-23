Thrifty mum claims bargain £2.50 perfume is an exact dupe for Alien by Thierry Mugler

23 June 2020, 20:07

Would you grab a dupe?
Would you grab a dupe? Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

We all love grabbing a bargain and it's always exciting grabbing a perfume dupe for a fraction of the price of the 'real' one!

One perfume-obsessed shopper has used her fine-tuned sense of smell to find a great dupe for a pricey designer perfume.

A £2.50 perfume from Primark apparently smells exactly like Thierry Mugler's Alien perfume, which costs upward of £50 a bottle!

The bargain perfume looks like this
The bargain perfume looks like this. Picture: Facebook - Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

The beauty lover shared a photo of the dupe scent from the bargain chain in a Facebook group, where many other members were overjoyed with the find.

The bottle has a picture of Minnie Mouse on the font and is in Primark's Disney range.

Writing in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, the bargain hunter wrote: “By chance I discovered that this perfume from Primark smells exactly the same as Alien!!! 

“£2.50 for 20ml bottle !!!”

Alien is a very popular perfume
Alien is a very popular perfume. Picture: Alien

Her post attracted hundreds of likes from other perfume lovers, who will likely be picking up a bottle now that Primark has finally reopened for the public in England.

Many shoppers seemed keen to get their hands on the Alien-replica scent. 

One person wrote: “we need some.”

Another added: “we need to get to primark to get this.”

