Hundreds queue outside Primark as shops open in England for first time since lockdown

Primark stores across the country have been inundated with customers as shops reopened.

Hundreds of shoppers have been pictured waiting in line at Primark stores in England on Monday morning.

Primark is among the "non-essential" shops to reopen stores today for the first time since March 23 following the coronavirus shutdown.

And clearly desperate to get their hands on a bargain, some customers even resorted to camping overnight, as the fashion retailer opened 153 shops.

Images show lines of people waiting outside branches, with shoppers being separated by queue markers to ensure they are two metres apart and adhering to social distancing rules.

Shoppers have been dying to get inside Birmingham's Primark. Picture: PA Images

Birmingham shoppers are very excited about Primark's reopening. Picture: PA Images

At the flagship store in Birmingham, customers were seen stopping there overnight to be first through the doors, which forced the store to let shoppers in half an hour early.

According to Birmingham Live, the shop was due to open at 8am, but ended up opening at 7.25am, according to Birmingham Live.

One woman admitted she had woken up at 4:30am to be the first person in the queue, as she told the publication she had arrived at the store to start queuing from 6.45am.

Once inside, customers can expect to see many changes including fewer tills, no testers and new contactless returns.

A woman in Birmingham is taking precautions in Primark. Picture: PA Images

Queues are longer than ever for the reopening of Primark in Leeds. Picture: PA Images

Shoppers will also be encouraged to use cleaning stations before entering shops and will also be banned from trying on clothes.

Tweeting about the queues, one person said: "I’ve literally just seen more people queue up for primark than a Beyoncé concert."

Another said: “The queue for Primark is wrapped around the side of the building and still growing - and many shoppers have already been allowed inside.”

While Primark has reopened stores in England, there has been no date announced for stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

