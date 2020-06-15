Family day out ideas you can finally go on from TODAY as lockdown eases

By Alice Dear

As lockdown measures ease in England, you can now take your children out on all sorts of exciting adventures.

For months now, families across the nation have been stuck inside, relying on indoor activities and garden games to entertain them.

However, as Boris Johnson announced some eases to lockdown for England from June 15, your options are now a lot more varied.

From zoos and safaris reopening, to craft fairs and non-essential shops, there's so much you can do for a family day out.

Safari and Zoos

The Government revealed last week zoos and safaris can reopen from June 15.

This is good news for a lot of sites that have financially struggled during the pandemic.

You will need to check with your local zoo or safari their opening times, how to book and what the news rules and regulations will be regarding social distancing.

Craft Fairs

Craft fairs across England are also able to reopen from today.

With the weather heating up, there's no better way to get your children's creative juices flowing.

Shopping day

From today, some non-essential shops will be reopening.

This means you could take your son or daughter on a much-needed shopping trip, or simply pick up some more activities and things for your little ones to do at home.

National Trust Parks

If you and your children are bored of walking around your local area, it might be worth noting that some National Trust Parks are reopening throughout the UK at the moment.

Social distancing rules will be in place, and the number of people able to visit per day will decrease.

People have also been told they will need to book in advance if they wish to visit a National Trust Park.

Picnic in the park

You've been able to do this with your household for weeks now, but it's still worth mentioning!

With the weather heating up this week, it's the perfect time to find a nice open spot for games and picnic food – and maybe a glass of wine for the adults.

