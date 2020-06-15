UK weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms to batter Britain bringing end to heatwave

The weather is taking a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty Images

Rain and thunder will be hitting most of Britain, as the weather takes a turn for the worse.

While most of us spent the weekend sunbathing in the park, the weather is set to change dramatically this week.

In typical British fashion, showers will drench England and Wales, while thunder is also on its way.

As a plume of humid air sweeps in from Northern France, Belgium and Germany, the Met Office has warned the stormy weather could carry on into the week.

BBC forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker said these ‘towering’ clouds mean rain and storms will slowly make their way across the country, hittingparts of northeast England and Scotland the hardest.

Rain and thunder could hit the country this week. Picture: Getty Images

He said: "The light winds will mean that the storms will be very slow to move, perhaps sometimes sitting in one spot for a considerable length of time.”

The Met Office has warned that Northern Ireland could even see homes and businesses flooded, while lightning strikes and strong winds may cause power cuts.

The warning reads: “Whilst some areas will remain dry, thunderstorms are expected to form parts of western and southern Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Good morning UK!



Is it #foggy, #sunny or something in between where you're waking up this morning?



Here's the latest view from space - check out the cloud shadows cast by the rising sun! pic.twitter.com/to8o4YPFLi — Met Office (@metoffice) June 15, 2020

“Where thunderstorms occur, torrential downpours are possible with potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour or two.

“Frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds are also possible."

Despite the wet weather, there is some good news as temperatures will remain above average, with some areas of the country reaching 23C.

On Monday through to Wednesday, the mercury is forecast to settle in the mid-20s for much of the UK, before falling slightly on Thursday.

Met Office forecaster Matthew Box told Express.co.uk: "The general theme is a risk of thunder downpours but we will see some warm sunshine as well.

"Temperatures should peak in the low to mid 20s."

This comes after temperatures reached a whopping 25.5C in Porthmado and 23C in Manchester, York and the west coast of Scotland on Sunday.

Luckily, next weekend we could see the nice weather return as temperatures get set to soar back up to highs of 25C on Friday.

Warm weather will cover much of the UK, with Sunday seeing highs of 27C on the east coast which will see the best of the sunshine.

