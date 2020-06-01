Father's Day gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techie and fashionable dad this year

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Not sure what to buy your dad this Father's Day? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 21, this year.

While we don't know where we'll be with lockdown at that time, there's still so much you can do to show your dad how special he is.

We've put together some of the best Father's Day gifts this year, whether your dad is into tech, sport or fashion.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Console

Sega Mega Drive Mini Console, £75.00. Picture: PH

If your dad loves old school gaming, this gift will give him the ultimate nostalgia this Father's Day.

The console includes 40 classic games and two wired control pads, so you can go head-to-head with your old man.

Buy now: Sega Mega Drive Mini Console, £75.00

Jabra Elite 85h headphones

Jabra Elite 85h headphones, £279.99. Picture: PH

Whether your dad loves music or podcasts, you can give the gift of spectacular sound this Father's Day.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are engineered for the best wireless calls and music experience, with SmartSound audio that automatically adapts to surroundings.

Your dad won't need to keep charging the wireless headphones either, as they power up to 36 hours of battery.

Buy now: Jabra Elite 85h headphones, £279.99

Mahabis slippers

Mahabis slippers, £79.00. Picture: PH

With your dad probably spending more time than usual in his slippers, give his old pair the ultimate update to the super comfy Mahabis slippers.

Just in time for June 21, Mahabis have released the Mahabis canvas, the perfect shoe for your dad to wear inside and outdoors.

As well as being super comfortable, Mahabis shoes are light and practical, with a multi-surface grip and wool lining.

Buy now: Mahabis canvas, £79

Groov-e Retro Cassette Player

Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, £19.99. Picture: PH

If your dad has loads of old cassette tapes he's been meaning to listen to, gift him the Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, guaranteed to bring back some loved memories.

Buy now: Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, £19.99

Good-night Snore Rings

Good-night Snore Rings, £29.99. Picture: PH

If you know your dad snores, help out their partner this Father's Day with the The Good Night Anti-Snoring Ring.

The anti-snoring ring is a special ring worn on the pinkie finger to help the wearer sleep better and reduce their snoring over night.

The ring applies light pressure on specific points of the finger, helping people fall asleep, breath better during the night, reduce tiredness and become more productive.

Buy now: The Good Night Anti-Snoring Ring, £29.99

Heinrich Barth Products

Heinrich Barth Products, from £13. Picture: PH

For your eco-conscious dad who also loves to smell great, look no further than Heinrich Barth.

Heinrich Barth specialise in hair and body products, using unique and natural ingredients, with all packaging being 100% biodegradable.

Whether your dad need a new shampoo and conditioner, a moisturiser or body cleanser, the collection is sure to add a little luxury to his life.

Buy now: Heinrich Barth, from £13

Murdock London Cologne

Murdock London Cologne, £40.00. Picture: PH

If you're keen to get your dad a new scent this Father's Day, but are unsure which one he'd like, try the Murdock London Cologne Collection.

With four scents designed to "compliment modern sensibilities", the collection includes Black Tea, Avalon, Patchouli and Vetiver, all which receive rave reviews online.

Buy now: Murdock London Cologne Collection, £40.00

Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini

Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini, £88.00. Picture: PH

Let your dad enjoy the full range of Nespresso coffee at home on Father's Day and afterwards with the Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini.

This light and compact item will look great in any kitchen, and make the perfect gift for any coffee-loving dads this June.

Buy now: Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini, £88

Football Team History Book

Football Team History Book by Prezzybox. Picture: Prezzybox

If your dad is the ultimate footie fan, surprise him with a book dedicated to his team which is full of all of the major sport's history from the early 20th century

This individually bound hardback book holds all of the major sports events of your selected team, made up of newspaper reports to give you a real insight into what actually happened!

Especially personalised with the name of your football team plus your chosen name on the first page, this is a truly great gift!

Buy now: Football Team History Book, £39.95

Jam Jar Wireless Speaker

Jam Jar Wireless Speaker by Prezzybox. Picture: Prezzybox

For the tech loving dad, give him the gift of this epic new Jam Jar Wireless Speaker.

With this piece of kit, he can play his fave tunes, chat with friends and control the volume with the Bluetooth connection and remote.

USB rechargeable and fitting most phones, it makes a great addition to your dad's kitchen table.

Buy now: Jam Jar Wireless Speaker, £39.95