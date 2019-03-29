Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided

29 March 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 11:27

Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided
Brainstorm or green needle? Audio illusion leaves the public divided. Picture: Twitter/Good Morning Britain
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new Yanny or Laurel debate has gone viral, but what do you hear?

Just when you started to forget about the traumatic Yanny or Laurel experience and the arguments you and your friends got into over it, another audio illusion surfaces.

This time, it’s the debate whether a small plastic toy is saying “brainstorm” or “green needle”.

The viral footage shows a little plastic figure with a light up bottom that when pressed says – something.

While some people are hearing the word brainstorm, others are convinced it’s green needle.

The debate has broken out on social media with one person writing: “Green needle - loud and clear. No doubt about it”, and another commenting: “Brainstorm, every time.”

Other people have also admitted to hearing both words at different times.

One person explained: “If I think of either word, I hear that word.”

Some listeners have even admitted to hearing “brain needle”.

Listen to the footage and have your say in our poll!

