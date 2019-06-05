You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party

Asda have launched an amazing tiki bar. Picture: Asda

Here's how you can pick up your very own garden bar...

With the sun finally shining in the UK, Asda has given you the perfect tiki bar to throw an amazing summer party.

The three-piece set comes with everything you could possibly need for a back garden gathering including two matching stools and hidden shelves to store all those bottles and BBQ accessories.

Made from a steel frame, the bar is solidly built and also covered in hand-woven poly-rattan.

You can get your hands on this Tiki bar. Picture: Asda

It’s completed by a roof made to look like palm trees, while the toughened easy-clean glass bar is perfect for those inevitable drink spillages.

While Asda is usually known for it’s bargain buys, the set - which is part of George’s homewear range - actually comes in at £249.

At 205.5cm tall and 128.5cm wide, it will fit perfectly in the corner of any size garden, but be prepared to roll your sleeves up as it comes flat packed.

Elsewhere in Asda’s range, there’s a six piece garden sofa dining set coming in at £799, or a four set which is in the sale down from £349 to £289.

Meanwhile, there are plenty more garden accessories to get you in the mood for the summer holidays, including an outdoor fire pit from Aldi which doubles up as a BBQ.

The £49.99 piece of garden furniture is the perfect way to enjoy some alfresco dining, and quickly went viral on Twitter.

You can also get your hands on a garden furniture set from the budget store for just £199.99.

Available in black or grey, the four-piece set includes a sofa, table and two chairs.

Unfortunately, it's already sold out online, but you can check your local store to get your hands on one.