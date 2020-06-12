Campsites planning to reopen on July 4, but toilets and showers could remain closed

12 June 2020, 11:34

Campsites are hoping to reopen their gates July 4
Campsites are hoping to reopen their gates July 4. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Three months after closing under Government guidelines, some campsites are planning to reopen in the coming weeks.

This week, The Camping and Caravanning Club released a statement regarding reopening their sites, 11 weeks after they were legally told to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While their sites remain closed at the moment, they have said they are hoping to reopen from July 4, as part of the Government's phase three plans of exiting lockdown.

This is expected for at least campsites in England, but they are also monitoring guidance from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

READ MORE: Government announce zoos and safari parks in England will reopen from Monday

People have been showing more interest in camping holidays as summer starts
People have been showing more interest in camping holidays as summer starts. Picture: Getty

The club said they have been working hard on the logistics of people returning to sites, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There is said to have been an increase in interest for camping and caravan holidays as people put off summer trips abroad until 2021, and some sites are already taking bookings.

Some campsites may keep their shower and toilet blocks closed
Some campsites may keep their shower and toilet blocks closed. Picture: Getty

Looking into their plans of reopening, the club said that they want to reopen the majority of Club Sites, including "as many as possible" with toilet block facilities.

However, they added that this will only be done if the Government allows it.

Because of this, some of the sites will open without toilets and showers.

When the sites reopen, the club have put in new rules and regulations to help keep staff and visitors safe.

People have already starting booking camping holidays
People have already starting booking camping holidays. Picture: Getty

They will be introducing contactless check ins, sensible social distancing rules, signs and floor markings as a "common sense reminder", and extra cleaning for those sites with toilet and showers.

They said that while washing up areas will remain open, other communal areas such as receptions, shops, laundries and play areas will be closed.

READ MORE: People living alone and single parents can stay over at other households from this weekend, says Boris Johnson

