Government announce zoos and safari parks in England will reopen from Monday

Boris Johnson announce during the Downing Street press conference that from Monday, some outdoor attractions can reopen.

The Government has just announced that as of Monday, June 15th, some outdoor attractions will be able to reopen, and that includes zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas.

Boris Johnson spoke at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Wednesday to address the nation about the next steps England will be taking as lockdown is relaxed.

The PM addressed many areas, such as introducing support bubbles for single households and single parents, and also confirmed that shops in England will reopen on Monday.

However, he also stated "we can open some more outdoor attractions for people to enjoy this summer."

Promising news for those who have been stuck at home with nothing to do, right?

He continued: "places such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas will be allowed to reopen from next week.

"I'm very grateful to the zoo industry, and they can reopen from Monday as long as visitor numbers are managed."

However, Mr Johnson did add that "indoor areas such as reptile areas must stay closed."

The exciting news has been welcomed by many, especially the zoo industry which has been struggling to manage as all of their profits have vanished and they're still having to spend hundreds of thousands feeding the animals who reside there.