Government announce zoos and safari parks in England will reopen from Monday

10 June 2020, 18:36

Outdoor attractions such as zoos and safari parks can open from Monday
Outdoor attractions such as zoos and safari parks can open from Monday. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson announce during the Downing Street press conference that from Monday, some outdoor attractions can reopen.

The Government has just announced that as of Monday, June 15th, some outdoor attractions will be able to reopen, and that includes zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas.

Boris Johnson spoke at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Wednesday to address the nation about the next steps England will be taking as lockdown is relaxed.

Families will be able to visit zoos from next week
Families will be able to visit zoos from next week. Picture: Getty

The PM addressed many areas, such as introducing support bubbles for single households and single parents, and also confirmed that shops in England will reopen on Monday.

However, he also stated "we can open some more outdoor attractions for people to enjoy this summer."

Promising news for those who have been stuck at home with nothing to do, right?

He continued: "places such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas will be allowed to reopen from next week.

The zoo will be a welcome introduction to many
The zoo will be a welcome introduction to many. Picture: Getty

"I'm very grateful to the zoo industry, and they can reopen from Monday as long as visitor numbers are managed."

However, Mr Johnson did add that "indoor areas such as reptile areas must stay closed."

The exciting news has been welcomed by many, especially the zoo industry which has been struggling to manage as all of their profits have vanished and they're still having to spend hundreds of thousands feeding the animals who reside there.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Professor Chris Whitty 'regrets' failure to speed up COVID-19 testing

UK & World

Ant and Dec sorry for 'impersonating people of colour' on Saturday Night Takeaway

Showbiz

Madeleine McCann: Suspect Christian B moved to own prison cell over safety fears

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

We've rounded up all of the must-have products you need to look incredible post-lockdown

How to get yourself ready for the post-lockdown glow-up

Beauty

Ant and Dec have released a statement to Twitter

Ant and Dec apologise for 'impersonating people of colour' on Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrities

Salons are all preparing to reopen

Salon owner reveals the changes they'll be making once they reopen next month

Beauty

Gyms were forced to close following lockdown

When will gyms and fitness centres be reopening?

This is the best day of the year to be born if you want to be successful

The most successful people in Britain are born in September, study reveals

Lifestyle

Gemma's been posting a number of snaps during lockdown

Gemma Collins opens up about polycystic ovaries-related weight gain as she posts throwback snap

Celebrities