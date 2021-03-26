Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Residents at care homes across the UK have been giving the newly-hatched chicks and ducklings lots of love.

Residents in care homes operated by CHD Living have been given chicks and ducklings to care for as part of an initiative to boost health and well-being.

The care homes were supplied with hatching kits from staff, with the eggs being provided by Incredible Eggs.

Within a few days of arriving at the care homes, the chicks started to hatch, and have since been bringing constant happiness to residents.

Residents in care homes operated by CHD Living have been taking part in the initiative. Picture: PA

The residents have been giving the chicks cuddles and even teaching them to swim. Picture: PA

Shelagh Howes, 91, a resident at CHD Living’s Surbiton Care Home, said: “The ducklings are very sweet and so soft – they make me smile a lot.

“It’s been lovely having them stay with us and they’ve definitely spread a lot of happiness and excitement for spring.”

The care home organisation said that their residents are “lavishing them with cuddles, teaching them to swim and making sure they have plenty to eat and drink”.

Staff have said that the little chicks and ducklings have bought the residents extreme happiness. Picture: PA

Some of the new chicks and ducklings have been named after fellow residents who have passed away during the pandemic.

Some of the chicks have been named after residents that passed away in the past year. Picture: PA

CHD Living’s Shaleeza Hasham said animals could “boost general health and well-being” among residents.

She said on the initiative: “Not only do they bring tremendous amounts of joy, but animals also open up channels for conversation whilst providing sensory stimulation and relaxation too.

“They’ve made everyone light up with joy. It’s been beautiful to see, especially after the tough year we’ve all had.”

The chicks are said to have bought the residents 'tremendous amounts of joy'. Picture: PA

Where facilities allow, the animals will now remain at the care homes.

