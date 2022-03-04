Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits him
This puppy smiles at everyone who visits him. Picture: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
By Heart reporter

An adorable dog has been smiling at everybody who passes his kennels in the hope he will find his forever home.

An adorable black labrador became an internet sensation when he began smiling at potential new families.

Little Burreaux was taken to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana back in 2020 along with two of his siblings.

The director, Courtney Wingate, spotted the adorable pups at a local animal control centre and knew she couldn’t leave them behind.

Especially after she noticed little Berreaux flashing a grin at her when she walked past.

Burreaux was adopted in 2020
Burreaux was adopted in 2020. Picture: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

After a volunteer called Sarrah Walton decided to name them in honour of the Louisiana State University football team, they began settling into the rescue centre.

But poor Berreaux had a bit of a rough start when he fell ill and had to be taken to the animal hospital.

Luckily, he made a speedy recovery and was soon on the lookout for a new forever family.

In a video published to the company's Facebook page, Burreaux can be seen wagging his tail and smiling at the staff.

It soon received hundreds of comments, with one person writing: “look at that face,” whole someone else wrote: “Never seen anything so precious.”

“How adorable is he???,” said a third, while a fourth added: “Someone please go adopt this adorable baby!!!”

Burreaux begging for attention 😬❤ Oh and this smiler still needs a home More information and an adoption application on hsnwla.com

Posted by Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, February 22, 2020

And it’s good news for little Burreaux as he found his happy ending when he was taken home by a local family.

“Nobody was really showing interest in them,” Sarrah said. “But then Burreaux started smiling. ... The rest is history.”

His brother and sister were also rescued by other families.

Why do dogs smile?

According to Hill’s Pets, dogs smile for many different reasons, including if they are in a ‘relaxed state’.

Their website states: “They're smiling because they are calm and relaxed and, because of that, one could venture that your pet is happy.

“Similarly, some dogs will appear to smile if they are showing submission to their human counterparts. This relates to the dog being in a relaxed muscular state.”

