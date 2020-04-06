How to celebrate your birthday during lockdown: Fun ideas to make your big day special

6 April 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 6 April 2020, 12:01

How to celebrate your birthday in lockdown
How to celebrate your birthday in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Celebrating your birthday during lockdown? Here's how you can make it special...

As we all adapt to life in lockdown, plenty of people will be celebrating their birthdays inside their homes this year.

But while it won’t involve hanging out with your family or hitting the pub with friends, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a memorable day.

Check out these fun ways to celebrate your big day during the coronavirus lockdown…

A virtual party

No need to miss your friends with multi-person video chat platforms such as Zoom and House Party.

Throw a virtual party
Throw a virtual party. Picture: Getty Images

These apps let users speak to each other from their own homes via Webcam and can host some of the best virtual gatherings.

When it comes to Zoom, you'll just need each of your party guests to create their own login , then you can create a unique link to share with each party goer.

Then you can chat together, dance together and have a drink together, all while social distancing!

Enjoy a fancy restaurant dinner

Okay, so you might have planned a night out at your favourite restaurant, but you can enjoy some delicious food at home.

Why not get your housemates, family or partner involved in spending some time on a special three course meal during the day?

Enjoy a delicious meal with whoever you live with
Enjoy a delicious meal with whoever you live with. Picture: Getty Images

You can set out some candles, get your favourite bottle of wine and bring the restaurant to you.

If you’re self isolating alone or can’t get the ingredients you need to cook, treat yourself to your favourite meal from a delivery service such as Deliveroo or Uber Eats, or check out which local restaurants are delivering.

Cocktail crawl

This is the perfect time to test out your cocktail or mocktail making skills and create your own bar crawl.

Look up some recipes and make a different drink for different rooms of the house.Have a Passion Fruit Martini on the garden chairs and a Mojito in the kitchen.

Karaoke party

Warm up your vocal cords and crack out your favourite songs on your birthday.

Why not create a birthday playlist and then get your housemates, family or partner involved and host your very own karaoke bar.

You can even invite your friends to a video chat and sing along with you.

Have a picnic

If you’re lucky enough to have some outdoor space and it's not raining, why not utilise have a picnic?

Make your favourite sandwiches, grab a birthday cake and sit in the sunshine.

For those who live in a flat or shared house, turn your living room into a cosy den with sheets and fairy lights, to have your own indoor picnic on the floor.

