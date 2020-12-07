Exclusive

Easy Christmas table centrepiece ideas that will impress your friends and family

Promoted by wilko

Fia Tarrant and her son get busy laying the Christmas table. Picture: Fia Tarrant

By Fia Tarrant

With so much time spent in our homes, Christmas deserves to be even more special, here's how to make your dinner table even more stand-out this year...

The run-up to Christmas is usually spent going to parties, late night shopping with pals, and late nights laughing in pubs - but this year we will be spending most of the festive season at home.

That's why I am making our dining table the centre of attention this year (well, after the tree of course).

It's literally been at the heart of all the action in 2020; it's been a home office, a homework zone, a home baking production line... it seems only right that the table gets a festive makeover!

Christmas is also a wonderful time to take some time out and reflect on the past few months, and as it has been undeniably challenging, I really want to round it off with some special memories.

Fia's little boy loved getting involved. Picture: Fia Tarrant

We thought we’d go all out and pick out a new dinner set to really set the table with some Christmas sparkle. We opted for the gorgeous sparkle 12-piece dinnerware set, and the matching glass tumblers.

But why stop there?

Making sure to get some creative input from my son Monster, 5, we had a good look through the wilko website to get some ideas for how we wanted our entire Christmas table to look.

With the colours being gold, silver and white, we had the base to build our table theme.

Fia opted for gold and green hues for her Christmas table. Picture: Fia Tarrant

The 12-piece dining set has matching glass tumblers. Picture: Fia Tarrant

From here, we chose a gold table runner, which we placed a gorgeous faux garland down the centre of, then added gold glitter leaf and gold berry twig decorations, before finishing off with gorgeous stag head candle holders in silver with white tapered candles.

As we began building up our festive table display, I definitely started getting excited about having it in the background during Christmas video calls, perhaps decorations will be the new shelfies?

And because it's Christmas, what better excuse than to get some matte gold cutlery? It looks so smart against the runner and with the new dining ware, and I know that I will find myself laying it out the next time I can have loved ones over for dinner.

Fia was also inspired to get some gold cutlery, which look wonderful with the new dining ware. Picture: Fia Tarrant

The evergreen runner brings winter indoors. Picture: Fia Tarrant

In fact, the whole set-up is so glam, I might even get it all back out for New Year's Eve!

Overall, updating my special occasion dinner ware didn't break the bank, and I know that I will be able to use it again next Christmas (if not before!)

It was also a great opportunity to get Monster involved in some 'house admin', and we loved looking at all of wilko's gorgeous Christmas ranges.

Fia and her son loved putting together their Christmas table. Picture: Fia Tarrant

Fia's top tips:

Make it a family activity - ask your kids and spouse for their input when choosing what to use for your Christmas table. Letting everyone choose one thing each also stops bickering!

Christmas every day - invest in dinnerware that you will be able to use for multiple special occasions - or every day!

Mix up metallics - don't fret about mixing gold and silver, when it comes to Christmas, there are no rules!

The Countdown to Christmas is on!