Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

23 December 2024, 08:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Which shops are open on New Year's Day? Are banks, surgeries and petrols stations open on January 1? Here's what we know so far.

New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1 2025) is officially a UK Bank Holiday, which means many shops and services will have their opening hours affected during this time.

However, that doesn't stop many people wanting to head out on the first day of the year to spend money they've been given for Christmas, visit the pharmacy or even needing to refill petrol - leading to the question - what is actually open on New Year's Day?

Across supermarkets and shops, it is all down to each brand and what they choose to do over the festive period, for example, while Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons will still operate on New Year's Day, other shops such as Waitrose, Lidl and Aldi will be closing their doors.

From what shops are open on New Year's Day, to services you might need, here's everything we know about the opening hours.

Which supermarkets are open New Year's Day?

Supermarkets open on New Year's Day:

*Please note that these opening hours may differ between each store, check the website of your local before travelling*

  • Tesco: Most stores open from 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • Sainsbury's: Most stores open from 8.00am - 8.00pm
  • Morrisons: Most stores open from 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • Asda: Most stores open from 9.00am - 6.00pm
  • Co-op: Most stores open from 9.00am - 8.00pm

Supermarkets closed on New Year's Day:

  • Aldi
  • Lidl
  • Waitrose
  • M&S Food

(More to follow as they are announced)

ASDA will only close their doors on Christmas Day this year
ASDA will only close their doors on Christmas Day this year. Picture: Alamy

What high street shops are open New Year's Day?

High street shops open on New Year's Day:

*Please note that not all the stores of each brand will be open on New Year's Day and opening hours will differ depending on the store. It is advised that you check the website of your local store to find out their trading hours*

  • Uniqlo
  • Decathlon
  • Next
  • B&Q (Excluding Scotland)
  • B&M
  • Boots
  • H&M
  • JD Sports
  • Dunelm (Excluding Scotland)
  • IKEA

High street shops closed on New Year's Day:

  • John Lewis
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Home Bargains
  • Poundland

(More to follow as they are announced)

IKEA stores will be open on New Year's Day, but trading hours may vary
IKEA stores will be open on New Year's Day, but trading hours may vary. Picture: Alamy

Are pharmacies open on New Year's Day?

Some pharmacies are open on New Year's Day, however, some will also shut. You can visit the NHS' website here to find your local pharmacies and their opening hours.

It is recommended, however, that if you can plan-ahead that you collect your prescriptions before the Christmas period effects opening hours.

Are petrol stations open on New Year's Day?

It is a legal requirement that all motorway service stations remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - including New Year's Day.

Other petrol stations, including Shell, Esso and BP and those attached to supermarkets may have different opening hours or be closed all together.

All motorway service stations remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year
All motorway service stations remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Picture: Alamy

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

As New Year's Day lands on a Wednesday in 2025, some banks will open as usual on January 1.

However, others may have reduced hours or be closed all together. If you foresee yourself needing to visit the bank on this day, the best thing to do it contact your bank directly for clarity.

