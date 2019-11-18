Parents rave over DIY space-saving Christmas tree that can't be knocked over

By Mared Parry

The stylish new way of getting a tree up in your living room will be perfect for those who don't like it taking up too much space.

Spending hours putting up a big tree and putting so much love and adoration into it is a practice we're all familiar with, but it's also just as likely that we've witnessed it crash to the floor thanks to a pet or young child.

So if you're seriously in the festive spirit but are a bit short on space or are fed up of your tree being knocked over and making a huge mess, then this Christmas tree hack will be perfect for you.

A clever mum shared her simple alternative to a Christmas tree, which is a same-height wall decoration that can be safely mounted to the wall and is completely DIY.

If you love a project it's perfect for you and it'll be so fuss-free!

An American mum shared her brilliant idea on Facebook and captioned her post: "Idea, for mommies who have a toddler."

The thrifty mum used two pieces of wood to act as the frame of her triangular tree before threading one long fake fir branch back and forth along the body.

After tying it in place, she then went back in and added fairylights before adding a star ornament to the top.

Since she posted it on her profile, the genius DIY has been liked by over 3,600 users and shared 114,00 times.

It wasn't long before it ended up on the Mrs Hinch fan page Hinch Army House Decorating Inspiration and Tips

The woman who posted on the Facebook page suggested that the space-saving wall decoration was better than an actual tree!

One impressed user replied: "How beautiful is this??"

Another gushed: "What a fab idea!"

Tagging a mate in the comments, a third wrote: "This is a fantastic idea for people who don't have space for a tree... in fact, it's just a great idea full stop."